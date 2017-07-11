John McAfee found dead in prison after Spanish court permits extradition

Anti-virus software entrepreneur John McAfee has been found dead in his prison cell in Spain from where he faced extradition to the US to answer charges of tax evasion.

McAfee, who was arrested at Barcelona airport last year, appeared in court earlier on Wednesday to hear the ruling from judges in Catalonia.

Officials there said that the apparent cause of death was suicide.

US prosecutors allege the 75-year-old failed to file tax returns for four years, despite earning millions from consulting work, speaking engagements, and crypto-currencies.

If he had been convicted, he would have faced up to 30 years in prison.

