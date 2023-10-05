  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
LGBTQ rights
Ukraine War
Turkey Elections
PoliticsUnited States of America

Joe Biden cancels Australia trip to address debt ceiling

Killian Bayer
3 hours ago

US President Joe Biden has cancelled his trip to Australia and Papua New Guinea to try to manage debt talks between Republicans and Democrats. If there's no deal to raise the debt ceiling, the United States could default as early as June 1, 2023.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RT6F
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A participant at the Malta Pride Parade surrounded by a giant rainbow flag

LGBTQ rights in Europe: Malta leads, Poland lags

Equality12 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of LGBTQ people with rights activist Joan Amek

LGBTQ Zambians face up to hate and bigotry

LGBTQ Zambians face up to hate and bigotry

Society5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Thierry Breton shakes hands with Piyush Goyal in front of an EU flag

EU woos India as it races to 'de-risk' China ties

EU woos India as it races to 'de-risk' China ties

Politics13 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Reichsbürger symbols, fake German Reich passport and gun

German group on trial over plans to overthrow government

German group on trial over plans to overthrow government

Crime4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Two people walking along toward a body of water that has clearly receded

Water crisis in France: Drought-hit regions rely on tankers

Water crisis in France: Drought-hit regions rely on tankers

Climate14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protests featuring nooses and the Iranian flag in Iran

Death penalty: Executions at highest rate in five years

Death penalty: Executions at highest rate in five years

Human RightsMay 16, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on the debt limit.

Joe Biden cancels Australia trip to address debt ceiling

Joe Biden cancels Australia trip to address debt ceiling

Politics3 hours ago02:05 min
More from North America

Latin America

BG Grand Chaco

The destroyed forests of the Gran Chaco

The destroyed forests of the Gran Chaco

Nature and Environment17 hours ago7 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage