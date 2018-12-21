Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The "Movement for a Better Hungary" party, known as Jobbik, is a right-wing nationalist party founded in 2003.
Jobbik became the third-largest party in Hungary's National Assembly in 2014 elections, securing more than 20 percent of the vote. It rejects the delineation "far-right," describing its political stance instead as "radical right-wing." This page collates DW's latest content related to Jobbik.
Hungarian prosecutors have charged Bela Kovacs of the far-right Jobbik party of spying on EU institutions for Russia. Kovacs, who serves as a member of the European Parliament, rejected the charges as "fantasy."
There have been protests in Hungary after a town passed a decree banning Muslims from practicing their faith in public. It's also forbidden homosexual "propaganda" and open displays of affection between people of the same sex. The mayor of Ásotthalom, who's also vice president of Hungary's far-right Jobbik party, says he wants to set an example for all municipalities. Stefan Bos reports.
Hungary's crackdown on migrants and refugees has been a boon to the government's popularity. It's taken over the language and messages of a far-right anti-immigrant party - and is winning support. Lauren Frayer reports from Hungary on how the government seems to be putting the far-right fringe out of business.
In Hungary the nationalist Jobbik party has won its first ever seat in an individual constituency. That adds to the 22 seats it already has thanks to proportional representation. The Jobbik leader Gabor Vona has rebranded Jobbik as a people's party and as a result, it's won votes from both left and right. But how credible is the new moderate tone and could Jobbik one day govern Hungary?
Hungary's far-right party, Jobbik, appears to have gained political ground from ruling party Fidesz. The controversial political group has drawn international criticism for its anti-Semitic and anti-Roma rhetoric.