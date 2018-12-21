The "Movement for a Better Hungary" party, known as Jobbik, is a right-wing nationalist party founded in 2003.

Jobbik became the third-largest party in Hungary's National Assembly in 2014 elections, securing more than 20 percent of the vote. It rejects the delineation "far-right," describing its political stance instead as "radical right-wing." This page collates DW's latest content related to Jobbik.