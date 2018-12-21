Visit the new DW website

Jobbik

The "Movement for a Better Hungary" party, known as Jobbik, is a right-wing nationalist party founded in 2003.

Jobbik became the third-largest party in Hungary's National Assembly in 2014 elections, securing more than 20 percent of the vote. It rejects the delineation "far-right," describing its political stance instead as "radical right-wing." This page collates DW's latest content related to Jobbik.

People gather to take part in a protest against a proposed new labor law, billed as the slave law, at the Heroes' square in Budapest, Hungary, December 16, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Opinion: Hungary protests doomed without a strong leader 21.12.2018

DW's Fanny Facsar has returned to her native Hungary to witness political enemies join forces against the government for the first time. This could be a turning point for the country, she says.
Protestors take part in the Alternative Peace March organised by the Hungarian satirical political party The Two-Tailed Dog Party (MKKP) in Budapest on March 15, 2018. Hungarians took to the streets in separate national day demonstrations to both voice support for, and protest against, Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as an election April 8, 2018 nears / AFP PHOTO / FERENC ISZA (Photo credit should read FERENC ISZA/AFP/Getty Images)

In Hungary election voters face choice of nightmares 06.04.2018

Hungarians are being asked to pick between competing apocalyptic visions in Sunday's election: A country and culture devastated by foreign invasion versus a corrupt dictatorship. Tim Gosling reports from Budapest.
(171112) -- BUDAPEST, Nov. 12, 2017 -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers a speech after being reelected as the president of the party Fidesz in Budapest, Hungary, on Nov. 12, 2017. Hungary s conservative Prime Minister Viktor Orban gave a confident speech ahead of next year s general elections here on Sunday, on the 27th Congress of his party Fidesz that reelected him as party president. ) HUNGARY-BUDAPEST-FIDESZ PARTY-ELECTION-ORBAN-PRESIDENT SzilardxVoros PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Can Hungary's opposition unite to defeat Viktor Orban? 27.02.2018

An opposition-backed mayoral candidate has won a surprise victory in a city known as a stronghold for Hungary's ruling right-wing party. The election could be a bellwether for the country's upcoming parliamentary vote.
06.07.2017+++

Hate speech in the Hungarian election campaign 13.12.2017

The Hungarian election campaign has turned toxic after a Fidesz party politician posted a photo of a slaughtered pig with George Soros' name on it. Ahead of the vote in April, the rhetoric has reached a new low.
epa03478957 Bela Kovacs, member of the European Parliament during the international Gas of Russia 2012 Forum in Moscow, Russia, 20 November 2012. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Hungary's European Parliament member Bela Kovacs charged with spying for Russia 06.12.2017

Hungarian prosecutors have charged Bela Kovacs of the far-right Jobbik party of spying on EU institutions for Russia. Kovacs, who serves as a member of the European Parliament, rejected the charges as "fantasy."
ARCHIV - Im Gegenlicht zeichnen sich Passanten auf einem Gehweg in Dresden als dunkle Silhouetten ab, aufgenommen am 03.01.2012. Droht mit der Ost-Öffnung des Arbeitsmarkts eine Zuwanderungswelle? Die CSU sagt Ja - und will Sozialmissbrauch erschweren. Bulgariens Botschafter spricht von Populismus. Foto: Arno Burgi/dpa (zu dpa Bulgariens Botschafter kritisiert Debatte über Armutszuwanderung vom 31.12.2013) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

How radical is Europe's right? 02.01.2017

Sluggish economic growth, dissatisfaction over the European Union's policies and the migration crisis have led to the electoral success of right-wing parties across Europe.
ROSZKE, HUNGARY - SEPTEMBER 08: Refugees are smuggled through fields and forests in an attempt to evade the Hungarian police close to the Serbian border on September 8, 2015 in Roszke, Hungary. Many migrants fear that if they are forced to officially register and have their fingerprints taken, it will stop them being able to move freely out of Hungary and further into Europe. A lack of clarity on the issue is causing many people to risk being arrested unnecessarily by taking such measures. Thousands of migrants have continued to cross into Hungary over the last few days from Serbia. Since the beginning of 2015 the number of migrants using the so-called 'Balkans route' has exploded with migrants arriving in Greece from Turkey and then travelling on through Macedonia and Serbia before entering the EU via Hungary. The number of people leaving their homes in war torn countries such as Syria, marks the largest migration of people since World War II. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Inside Europe: Hungarian mayor gets tough on Muslims 16.12.2016

There have been protests in Hungary after a town passed a decree banning Muslims from practicing their faith in public. It's also forbidden homosexual "propaganda" and open displays of affection between people of the same sex. The mayor of Ásotthalom, who's also vice president of Hungary's far-right Jobbik party, says he wants to set an example for all municipalities. Stefan Bos reports.
02.10.2016+++dpatopbilder epa05566061 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban casts his vote during the referendum on the European Union's proposed mandatory migrant quota scheme at a polling station in Budapest, Hungary, 02 October 2016. The government-initiated referendum, which was officially approved by the National Assembly on 10th May, seeks a yes or no answer from voters to the following question: ·Do you want the European Union to be able to mandate the obligatory resettlement of non-Hungarian citizens into Hungary even without the approval of the National Assembly?· EPA/SZILARD KOSZTICSAK HUNGARY OUT +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ (c) picture-alliance/dpa/S. Koszticsak

MPs thwart Orban's attempt to halt EU refugee quotas in Hungary 08.11.2016

MPs have voted to block Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's attempt to amend the constitution to bar the intake of refugees. This after right-wing Jobbik refused to support the bill - for not being tough enough.
08.10.2016+++Das Gebäude der Budapester Tageszeitung Nepszabadsag, aufgenommen am 08.10.2016. Die unabhängige ungarische Traditionszeitung hat überraschend ihr Erscheinen eingestellt. Foto: Gregor Mayer/dpa (zu dpa Ungarische Oppositionszeitung «Nepszabadsag» vor Aus vom 08.10.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ (c) picture-alliance/dpa/G. Mayer

Anti-Orban paper stops the presses in Hungary 08.10.2016

Hungary's biggest opposition newspaper has been suspended, its owner company said, citing financial loses. Government opponents have rejected the explanation and called for a street rally to defend freedom of the press.
Bildbeschreibung: Das Grab von Robert Csorba und seinem kleinen Sohn in Tatárszentgyörgy Stichworte: Ungarn, Roma-Morde, Tatárszentgyörgy, Verseck, Robert Csorba Copyright: DW/Keno Verseck

Hungary's top court rejects Roma killers' appeal 12.01.2016

Hungary's highest court has upheld the life sentences for three men convicted of murdering six Hungarian Roma. The perpetrators, who were active on the far-right scene, have now exhausted the appeals' process.
Local young people light candles on the last day of the eight-day Jewish festival of lights, the Hanukkah, at Bartok square of Szekesfehervar town, southwest of Budapest, on December 13, 2015, as a protest besides the covered statue base of a planned statue in honor of Balint Homan who participated as Hungarian minister during the World War II era in drafting legislation that restricted the rights of Hungarian Jews and called for their deportation. On March 6, 2015, the Budapest Municipal Court rehabilitated Balint Homan, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment by the post-war Peoples Court in 1946. Copyright: Getty Images/AFP/A. Kisbenedek

Statue to Hungarian fascist sparks outcry 13.12.2015

Diplomatic protests have met plans for a statue honoring a World War II-era fascist minister who supported the Nazis. Hungary's right-wing government has been accused of glossing over Hungary's role in the Holocaust.
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban waves hand as he addresses to supporters after partial results of parliamentary elections are announced in Budapest April 6, 2014. Hungarians have handed Orban another four years in power, early results showed from a parliamentary election on Sunday that also entrenched the far-right Jobbik party as a major political force. A partial tally released by election officials, based on a count of about a quarter of the ballots cast, gave Orban's Fidesz party 48.2 percent of the vote. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh (HUNGARY - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)

Inside Europe: Moving into far-right territory in Hungary 10.12.2015

Hungary's crackdown on migrants and refugees has been a boon to the government's popularity. It's taken over the language and messages of a far-right anti-immigrant party - and is winning support. Lauren Frayer reports from Hungary on how the government seems to be putting the far-right fringe out of business.
epa03059516 The hand of Elod Novak (R), one of the Vice-presidents of the radical nationalist party Jobbik, is seen pointing at a burning European flag which is held by co-Vice-president Csaba Gyuere (L) during their party's demonstration titled 'Members or be free' in front of the building of the European Commission Representation in Budapest, Hungary, 14 January 2012. EPA/SZILARD KOSZTICSAK HUNGARY OUT

Hungary heads to the right 13.05.2015

Xenophobia, racism, and right-wing radicalism: Hungary's Jobbik party is only three percentage points behind the ruling Fidesz in recent polls. And the killing of Roma is greeted with indifference.
12.04.2015 * Lajos Rig, center, candidate of the oppositional right-wing Jobbik party speaks during a press conference as party chairman Gabor Vona, left, looks on, after a parliamentary by-election in Tapolca, 155 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, April 12, 2015. A candidate from Hungary's far-right Jobbik party is narrowly ahead of a rival from Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party in a parliamentary by-election. If Sunday's result is confirmed, it would be the second straight defeat for Fidesz, which lost its two-thirds parliamentary majority in a February by-election. (AP Photo/MTI, Gyorgy Varga)

Could Jobbik govern Hungary? 16.04.2015

In Hungary the nationalist Jobbik party has won its first ever seat in an individual constituency. That adds to the 22 seats it already has thanks to proportional representation. The Jobbik leader Gabor Vona has rebranded Jobbik as a people's party and as a result, it's won votes from both left and right. But how credible is the new moderate tone and could Jobbik one day govern Hungary?
File photo taken on 19 March 2015 shows candidate Lajos Rig of the radical nationalist Jobbik party during a press conference in Lesenceistvand, Hungary. Photo: MTI/Gyorgy Varga (zu dpa «Ungarns rechtsradikale Jobbik-Partei gewinnt erstes Direktmandat» vom 13.04.2015)

Hungarian far right pushes moderate image - and wins 13.04.2015

Hungary's far-right Jobbik party has secured its first victory with a single candidate. The extremists' attempts to appeal to mainstream voters appear to have borne fruit. Csaba Tibor Toth reports from Budapest.
12.04.2015 * Lajos Rig, center, candidate of the oppositional right-wing Jobbik party speaks during a press conference as party chairman Gabor Vona, left, looks on, after a parliamentary by-election in Tapolca, 155 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, April 12, 2015. A candidate from Hungary's far-right Jobbik party is narrowly ahead of a rival from Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party in a parliamentary by-election. If Sunday's result is confirmed, it would be the second straight defeat for Fidesz, which lost its two-thirds parliamentary majority in a February by-election. (AP Photo/MTI, Gyorgy Varga)

In by-election, Hungary's Jobbik poised to steal seat from ruling Fidesz party 13.04.2015

Hungary's far-right party, Jobbik, appears to have gained political ground from ruling party Fidesz. The controversial political group has drawn international criticism for its anti-Semitic and anti-Roma rhetoric.
