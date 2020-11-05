Jim Jarmusch is a US filmmaker, screenwriter, actor and composer, who is known for his independent cinema. Some of his movies have gained cult status over the years.

Born in Ohio in 1953, Jarmusch started studying journalism in Chicago before turning his attention to literature and art history. Jarmusch had his breakthrough with the movie "Stranger Than Paradise" in 1984. Among his other major films are "Down by Law," "Mystery Train," "Dead Man," "Coffee and Cigarettes," "Paterson" and "Gimme Danger." Jarmusch is part of the trend of American road movie. Although his films did not attract mainstream audiences in the US they still managed to gain cult status in Europe and Japan.