Jim Jarmusch

Jim Jarmusch is a US filmmaker, screenwriter, actor and composer, who is known for his independent cinema. Some of his movies have gained cult status over the years.

Born in Ohio in 1953, Jarmusch started studying journalism in Chicago before turning his attention to literature and art history. Jarmusch had his breakthrough with the movie "Stranger Than Paradise" in 1984. Among his other major films are "Down by Law," "Mystery Train," "Dead Man," "Coffee and Cigarettes," "Paterson" and "Gimme Danger." Jarmusch is part of the trend of American road movie. Although his films did not attract mainstream audiences in the US they still managed to gain cult status in Europe and Japan.

Die britische Schauspielerin Tilda Swinton kommt zur Premiere des Eröffnungs-Films The Grand Budapest Hotel am 06.02.2014 im Berlinale Palast bei den 64. Internationalen Filmfestspielen in Berlin. Foto: Britta Pedersen/dpa

Acting icon Tilda Swinton at 60 05.11.2020

Oscar winner, free spirit, all round acting talent: Tilda Swinton shines in blockbusters just as well as she does in arthouse films. Now she's celebrating her 60th birthday. 
This image released by Disney shows Tilda Swinton, left, and Chiwetel Ejiofor in a scene from Marvel's Doctor Strange. ( Jay Maidment/Disney/Marvel via AP) |

Tilda Swinton's eclectic roles 05.11.2020

She shines in cult indie films and big blockbusters: Tilda Swinton is known for her eclectic choice of roles, including vampires, witches and men.

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The film was announced as a late addition to the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 2. It will premiere in competition at the upcoming French festival, adding one of the summer’s starriest, most anticipated films to Cannes’ red carpet. (Andrew Cooper/Sony-Columbia Pictures via AP) |

Cannes film fest 2019: The tops and the flops 24.05.2019

Jim Jarmusch and Quentin Tarantino got red carpet buzz, but who are the top contenders for the prestigious Palme d'Or award on Saturday? A look at the highlights of this year's film festival.
ARCHIV - US-Regisseur Jim Jarmusch stellt am 25.05.2013 auf dem Filmfestival in Cannes seinen Film «Only Lovers Left Alive» vor. Am 22. Januar 2018 wird er 65 Jahre alt. (zu dpa Jim Jarmusch wird 65: «Eigentlich wollte ich Dichter werden» vom 21.01.2017) Foto: Sebastien Nogier/EPA FILE/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Art house director Jim Jarmusch at 65 22.01.2018

Jim Jarmusch is considered one of the founding fathers of US independent film. His movies have influenced a generation of directors — and at 65, he's not thinking of retirement just yet.
+++Nur im Rahmen der abgesprochenen Berichterstattung zu verwenden!+++ Porträt Silvia Fehrmann Leiterin des Berliner Künstlerprogramms des DAAD

Working against the idea of a 'pure culture': the Artists-in-Berlin program 19.01.2018

John Cage, Jim Jarmusch, Damien Hirst – all of them came to Berlin with the German Academic Exchange Services Artists-in-Berlin program. Facing today's nationalism, what's expected from the next generation of artists?
19.05.2016 YEARENDER 2016 MAY US director Jim Jarmusch (L) and US singer Iggy Pop (R) gesture as they pose during the photocall for 'Gimme Danger' at the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 19 May 2016. The movie was presented in the section Special Midnight Screenings of the festival which ran from 11 to 22 May. EPA/JULIEN WARNAND |

New Jim Jarmusch film shows never-before-seen early footage of Iggy Pop 27.04.2017

The father of punk music can now be admired on the big screen. With his latest documentary, "Gimme Danger," cult filmmaker Jim Jarmusch pays homage to Iggy Pop and his legendary band The Stooges.
01.03.2017 Iggy Pop tritt am 01.03.2017 als Ehrengast während der Wired Welt 2017 Tour, der Band Metallica, in Ciudad de Mexico (Mexiko) auf. Foto: Especial/NOTIMEX/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

New Jim Jarmusch film goes backstage with Iggy Pop 27.04.2017

Cult filmmaker Jim Jarmusch has devoted his latest work to his old friend and punk idol Iggy Pop. But "Gimme Danger" is more than just a documentary. It's practically a declaration of love.
Paterson (Adam Driver) Kinostart: 17.11.2016 Paterson Regie: Jim Jarmusch Besetzung: Adam Driver, Golshifteh Farahani

Paterson from Paterson 29.11.2016

A bus driver who writes poems in a town that shares his name: Paterson. The new film by director Jim Jarmusch is a subtle masterpiece and a well-made alternative to the usual drama of contemporary cinema.
Laura (Golshifteh Farahani) dekoriert um Kinostart: 17.11.2016 Paterson Regie: Jim Jarmusch Besetzung: Adam Driver, Golshifteh Farahani

An antidote to Trump: Jim Jarmusch and his film 'Paterson' 17.11.2016

Jim Jarmusch became an icon of US independent cinema in the 1980s. Now his latest film is exactly the opposite of Trump's style: quiet, sensible, honest and lyrical.

Film still Paterson (Mary Cybulski)

A harmonious life: 'Paterson' by Jim Jarmusch 17.11.2016

US filmmaker Jim Jarmusch is an icon of independent cinema. His new film "Paterson" premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. The dog of the movie was the only one to receive an award.