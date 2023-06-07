Japan to release treated Fukushima wastewater into Pacific

Nature and EnvironmentJapanJapan to release treated Fukushima wastewater into PacificTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentJapan2 hours ago2 hours agoSouth Korea says a Japanese plan to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean is safe. More than 1.3 million tons of radioactive water will be treated, diluted and then released into the ocean.https://p.dw.com/p/4TawRAdvertisement