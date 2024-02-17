Japan successfully launches H3 rocket

Japan's space agency, JAXA, successfully launched its next-generation H3 rocket into orbit after facing some initial setbacks.

Japan successfully launched its next-generation H3 rocket Saturday, almost one year after the first failed due to engine ignition trouble.

The country's space agency, JAXA, said the rocket's initial flight has been smooth as planned.

Built by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), the rocket was designed to carry supplies to the International Space Station.

It also potentially would have been able to detect North Korean ballistic missile launches with its experimental infrared sensor design.

This is a developing story, more to follow...