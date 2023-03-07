Japan: New H3 rocket fails minutes after launch

According to MHI, the H3's cost per launch is estimated to be nearly half that of its predecessor, the H-II, enabling it to compete in a global market dominated by the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
A report published in September by the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated the cost of a Falcon 9 launch to be around $2,600 per kilogram for a low Earth orbit. In contrast, the H-II costs around $10,500 for similar conditions.
Had the launch been successful, the Japanese rocket would have been ahead of the scheduled launch of the European Space Agency's latest low-cost Ariane 6 later this year.
Hirotaka Watanabe, a professor at Osaka University with expertise in space policy, said that the failed launch "will have a serious impact on Japan's future space policy, space business, and technological competitiveness."