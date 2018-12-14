 Japan restaurant explosion: More than 40 injured | News | DW | 16.12.2018

News

Japan restaurant explosion: More than 40 injured

At least one person is in a serious condition in hospital after the blast in Sapporo, the capital city of the northern island of Hokkaido. Television footage of the incident showed the restaurant in flames.

Explosion in Sapporo (picture-alliance/AP Images/M. Kawaguchi)

More than 40 people have been hurt in a major explosion at a two-story restaurant in the north of Japan, local police said on Sunday.

The incident happened at around 8:30 p.m local time (1130 UTC), according to local media.

Restaurant building collapsed (picture-alliance/AP Images/M. Kawaguchi)

Most of the 41 injuries were mild but that at least one person was said to be critically hurt, fire officials said.

Pictures from the scene showed debris among the remains of a building in Sapporo, the capital of the northern island of Hokkaido.

The Kyodo news agency reported that the strength of the blast had caused a number of buildings to collapse.

Eyewitnesses reported smelling gas in the area after the blast, according to the Japan Times.

About 20 fire engines were sent to the scene.

Map of Japan

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Police said they had no other details.

mm/rc (AP, DPA)

