 Japan recognizes first Fukushima disaster radiation death | News | DW | 06.09.2018

News

Japan recognizes first Fukushima disaster radiation death

Japan has agreed to pay compensation to the family of a man who died of cancer after measuring radiation levels at the Fukushima nuclear plant. UN rights experts said Toyko put "tens of thousands" of workers at risk.

Officials from the Tokyo Electric Power Co. and Japanese journalists look out from bus windows as workers pass by in a van inside the grounds of the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant

Japan has acknowledged the first person to die from exposure to radiation while working at the Fukushima nuclear power plant in the wake of its 2011 meltdown, according to Japanese media reports on Thursday.

The man, who was in his 50s, was involved in emergency work at the Fukushima nuclear plant. His work at the site included measuring radiation levels. He stopped working in 2015, and a year later was diagnosed with cancer.

The Japanese Health Ministry ruled last week that the man's family should be compensated after succumbing to lung cancer.

Read more: The illusion of normality at Fukushima

The ministry did not offer details about when he died, citing his family's request for privacy.

At least four other people involved in emergency work at the plant have been diagnosed with cancer, including leukemia and thyroid cancer. They have received government compensation.

'Exploitation'

A powerful underground earthquake triggered a devastating tsunami in March 2011. The tsunami swamped the Fukushima nuclear plant, causing a meltdown.

The earthquake and consequent tsunami left 15,894 people dead and 2,561 others missing, according to the Japanese authorities.

Last month, UN human rights experts criticized the Japanese government for putting "tens of thousands" of people at risk during emergency operations in the wake of the meltdown.

The experts raised concerns "about possible exploitation by deception regards the risks of exposure to radiation," along with other issues.

  • Flash Galerie 25 Jahre Tschernobyl 9 (picture-alliance/ dpa)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    Deadly disaster

    The worst nuclear disaster of all time, the explosion at Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine released massive amounts of radiation into the atmosphere. Areas close to the plant - in Ukraine, Belarus and Russia - were heavily contaminated. Heightened levels of radiation were also measured across most of Europe. The "exclusion zone" around Chernobyl remains off-limits to human habitation today.

  • Fukushima Daiichi Atomkraftwerk (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    It happens again

    After a magnitude-9 earthquake and consequent tsunami, three nuclear reactors at Fukushima power plant in Japan went into meltdown in March 2011. There were also four hydrogen explosions. The accident released 500 times as much radioactive cesium-137 as the nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945. The clean-up is expected to take decades.

  • Fukushima 3 Jahre Folgen Kind (Reuters)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    Sickening impact

    After Chernobyl, thousands of people developed cancer. In Japan too, the heavily contaminated region of Fukushima, where 200,000 people lost their homes, saw cases of the disease escalate. The number of children with thyroid cancer there is 20 times higher than other regions.

  • Bildergalerie 1 Jahr nach Fukushima (REUTERS)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    Rallying against nuclear power

    Chernobyl fueled public opposition to nuclear power, particularly in Europe. The same happened after Fukushima. Before the Japanese disaster, the country relied on nuclear for 30 percent of its power. That has fallen to 1 percent. The government wants to continue producing nuclear power and plans to reinstall some reactors. But affected regions have successfully pushed back those plans.

  • Symbolbild Japan Atomkraft Protest Demonstration (Reuters)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    Nuclear industry in crisis

    Today, the nuclear power sector is deep in economic crisis. In Japan, the United States and France, nuclear power plants run at a loss, and construction projects for new reactors have been postponed.

  • Frankreich Kernkraftwerk Flamanville Baustelle (Getty Images/AFP/C. Triballeau)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    New-build set-backs

    France had high hopes for its newest nuclear reactors - called pressurized water reactors (PWRs). This technology was supposed to be safe, and the Flamanville power plant was due to be switched on in 2012. Due to security issues, that's been pushed back to 2018 at the earliest. The project will cost more than 10 billion euros - three times the original budget.

  • England - Inspektion Bauplan Atomkraftwerk Hinkley Point C mit David Cameron (Getty Images/J. Tallis)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    Great Britain plans new reactors

    For years, the UK has been planning to build two new PWR reactors at Hinkley Point. Costs are estimated at 33 billion euros and groundbreaking is slated for 2019. But doubts are growing over its economic viability. The electricity it produces will be much pricier than solar or wind power, and will need subsidies to compete in the market.

  • Schweizer Kernkraftwerk Leibstadt (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Seeger)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    Aging reactors up for grabs

    Nuclear power plants used to be lucrative. But now, many are old and frail. Repair costs often mean they cannot turn a profit. Swiss energy corporation Alpiq recently tried to give away two of its old plants, 33 and 38 years old, to French energy company EDF - which declined the offer.

  • Atomkraftwerk Grafenrheinfeld (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Ebener)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    Disasters abroad prompt German phase-out

    Three decades ago, the Chernobyl disaster galvanized Germany's anti-nuclear movement, which is often cited as the roots of the country's energy transition. In 2002, Germany passed a law that would have seen the last reactor shut down in 2022. The plan was later scrapped by Angela Merkel's government. But after Fukushima, Merkel quickly reversed her decision and the phase-out was back on track.

  • AKW Grafenrheinfeld, Arbeiter Strahlung Radioaktiv Symbolbild (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Ebener)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    Switching them off

    So far, nine of Germany's reactors have gone offline, with eight more to follow by 2022. To finance the costs of nuclear waste disposal, plant operators must pay 23.6 billion euros into a federal fund. The operators themselves are responsible for the similarly costly process of dismantling the plants, which will take decades to complete.

  • Belgien Internationaler Protest gegen Atomkraft (DW/G. Rueter)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    Growing fear of accidents

    Across the EU and Switzerland 132 nuclear reactors are still online. They were designed to operate for 30 to 35 years - their average age is now 32 years. Malfunctions and security issues are frequently detected and protestors are increasingly calling for plants to be shut down.

  • China Lianyungang Bau des Atomkraftwerk (Imago/China Foto Press)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    China pushes on with nuclear

    No new nuclear power plants have been built in the EU, Japan or Russia since the Fukushima disaster in 2011. China remains committed to nuclear, partly to replace coal-based power. But the country is also upping investment in wind and solar.

    Author: Gero Rueter (sst,jf)


ls/sms (Reuters, AFP)

