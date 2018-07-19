Japan heatwave death toll may have doubled

Japanese officials on Monday warned people to be extremely careful to avoid heatstroke in areas where temperatures are 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) and above. The country's disaster management agency has encouraged people to use air conditioning, drink enough water and take regular rest breaks at work.

Soaring temperatures

Japan has been hit with intense heat for the last two weeks. Kumagaya, a city north of Tokyo, hit 41.1C on Monday, setting a new national temperature record. Tokyo suburb Ome recorded 40.3C, the first time temperatures over 40 have been recorded in the capital's metropolitan area. Kyoto's annual Gion Matsuri parade was canceled on Sunday following seven straight days above 38 degrees.

Cruel summer

Officials last week said at least 12 people had died including a young schoolboy who collapsed during a school field trip. More than 12,000 others were hospitalized during the first two weeks of July. The death toll may have at least doubled since then: 11 people were reported to have died on Saturday alone across Japan. The figure is expected to be updated during the week.

"People should be all the more careful as many people must be exhausted after days of cruelly hot weather," meteorologist Minako Sakurai told France's AFP news agency.

A businessman wipes his face during the heatwave in Tokyo

Japan 2020 Summer Olympics

This year's record temperatures have renewed concerns about the Summer Olympics which will be held in Tokyo in two years. The city's governor on Monday compared the current heatwave with "living in a sauna." Yuriko Koike vowed to take countermeasures against the heat to ensure a successful event in 2020.

Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields Unusually dry In northeastern Germany, there has been hardly any rainfall in recent months. The country's weather service says Saxony-Anhalt received just 15 liters of rainfall per square meter — roughly a quarter of the average. Across Germany, there were just 50 liters of rainfall per square meter, half of the usual amount. Mecklenburg-West Pomerania received more sunshine than any other German state.

Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields Unpredictable weather The little rain that fell came down very unevenly across Germany. In May, the country's weather service warned of potential forest fires in parts of Lower Saxony. Meanwhile in southwestern Germany, some towns faced torrential rains that flooded cellars and roads, such as here in Fischbach, Rhineland-Palatinate.

Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields Fire alert! The danger of forest fires is extremely high right now throughout the country. The state of Brandenburg faces the biggest threat. In recent weeks, authorities have been forced to put out more than 100 fires. Recently, 100 hectares of forest and wheat crops burned to the ground in the Oder-Spree region. Brandenburg authorities reported that 90 percent of fires are inadvertently caused by humans.

Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields Busy times for firefighters It took 40 firefighters 13 hours to extinguish the flames sweeping through Brandenburg's Oder-Spree region. A fire in Rostock, meanwhile, was not caused by humans — but by a bird. Police say the animal caused an electricity cable to short circuit, which then set a nearby field ablaze.

Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields Tapping into new sources Saxony-Anhalt's firefighters, meanwhile, are so busy they needed to get creative to find new sources of water. So they headed to a nearby pool to refill their tanks. The dryness, meanwhile, not only makes fires more likely but also poses a major threat to farmers.

Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields Early harvests, low yields The unusually dry weather has forced many farmers to harvest their crops early. The German Farmers' Association has stated that even April was too warm and dry. The following months meant wheat crops ripened much faster than expected, though insufficient rain has produced a low yield. Sudden torrential rainfall, meanwhile, made matters worse by destroying parts of the crops.

Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields Crop failures on the cards Potatoes, sugar cane and corn are usually harvested in autumn. They require much more water than wheat and rapeseed. So due to the unusually dry weather, Germany's corn plants are in bad shape. The German Farmers' Association president, Joachim Rukwied, is pessimistic and fears crop failures could jeopardize the livelihoods of many farmers.

Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields No water in sight There are two kind of drought: "Drought in a meteorological sense refers to a drop in rainfall within one month below the long-term average," says Stephan Tober of the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research. This causes a drought in the agricultural sense, meaning that there is too little water in the ground. That's a problem for wheat and meadows on the banks of river Elbe here in Dresden.

Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields Vegetation adapts to heat "Extreme dry spells can cause long-term damage to trees and recovery takes a long time," says Ingolf Kühn of the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research. Vegetation has a memory, so to speak, and may adapt if there are several consecutive years with little rainfall. Some German cities have now called on residents to help out in watering trees, so that some day, cacti will not replace trees. Author: Julia Vergin



