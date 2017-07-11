Japan elects Yoshihide Suga new prime minister

Yoshihide Suga is the country's first new prime minister in nearly eight years. The former chief cabinet secretary, he is expected to stick to the policies of his predecessor, Shinzo Abe.
Yoshihide Suga was elected as Japan's prime minister on Wednesday. As soon as he enters office, he faces a series of challenges including reviving the world's third-largest economy, which has seriously suffered from the coronavirus crisis.
"According to the results, our house has decided to name Yoshihide Suga prime minister," lower house speaker Tadamori Oshima told parliament after the votes were counted.
Japan's new prime minister plans to prioritize growth, meet with regional rivals and boost coronavirus testing. Yoshihide Suga has a tough road ahead, the Tokyo-based German journalist Martin Fritz writes.