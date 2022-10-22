  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in Perth, Australia, on October 22,202
Image: Richard Wright/imago images
PoliticsJapan

Japan, Australia sign 'landmark' security pact

51 minutes ago

The new deal allows the two countries' armies to train together, along with the sharing of more sensitive intelligence. China's increasing influence in the region has spurred the need for greater cooperation.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IXfV

Japan and Australia on Saturday signed a new security pact aimed at countering China's growing influence.

After talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in the western Australian city of Perth, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hailed ties between the two allies, which he said had reached a new level. The two countries vowed to share more sensitive intelligence and conduct joint war games.

Kishida told a news conference, "As one of the biggest achievements of this visit, I and Anthony signed a new joint declaration on security cooperation."

He said the new deal would be a "compass that shows the direction of bilateral security and defense cooperation for the next 10 years."

The new deal updates a 15-year-old agreement that focused more on issues of counterterrorism and North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons programs.

Japanese, Australian forces to train together

As well as intelligence sharing, Australia's armed forces and Japanese self-defense forces will also conduct exercises together in Northern Australia.

Some analysts believe the pact will help Japan to join the powerful Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance between Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand and the United States.

Neither Australia nor Japan has overseas intelligence operatives and foreign informants on par with major Western intelligence organizations. But they do reportedly have formidable signals intelligence capabilities and high-tech satellites that provide invaluable intelligence on adversaries.

Albanese noted the "landmark declaration sends a strong signal to the region of our strategic alignment."

Without citing China or North Korea by name, the Japanese leader said the agreement was a response to an "increasingly harsh strategic environment."  

China flexing muscles in region

In recent years, China has built the world's largest navy, revamped the globe's biggest standing army, and amassed a nuclear and ballistic arsenal right on Japan's doorstep. 

Beijing also stepped up its threats to invade Taiwan, an island China considers its own, while territorial disputes continue to rage with other Asian neighbors.

China's relations with Australia nosedived two years ago when Canberra demanded an international probe into the origins of the COVID pandemic.

China's Xi threatens Taiwan with force

Energy ties strengthened

The two leaders promised greater cooperation on energy security and discussed climate change, expressing support for boosting investment in cleaner energies.

Japan is currently a major buyer of Australian iron ore, coal and gas for its high-end manufacturing sector and will require more rare earth minerals to aid the energy transition, including the move to electric vehicles.

Tokyo has also made a series of big bets on green hydrogen produced in Australia with renewable energies.

mm/ar (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

China's president Xi Jinping opens the ruling Communist Party's Congress

China: Congress ends with Xi Jinping set for third term

Politics1 hour ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Afrika Ghana Geschäfte geschlossen Handel

Ghana and Zambia race to secure IMF bailouts

Ghana and Zambia race to secure IMF bailouts

Business18 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Women seen standing on the balcony as they take photos and record videos with their smartphones in Mumbai

India takes on China's smartphone makers

India takes on China's smartphone makers

Business18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A picture of a COSCO container ship mooring in the Hamburg port

Germany at odds over Chinese investors

Germany at odds over Chinese investors

Business13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Three people monitoring video screens at the Greek border patrol control room at the Evros River

Abuse accusations leveled against Frontex, Greece

Abuse accusations leveled against Frontex, Greece

Human Rights13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Drone attacks on Kyiv

Israel’s Ukraine dilemma?

Israel’s Ukraine dilemma?

Politics16 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A toy holds up a sign saying "Looking for a job"

Will the Great Resignation trend end soon?

Will the Great Resignation trend end soon?

Business56 minutes ago
More from North America

Latin America

The EU is looking beyond its own crises to address a human tragedy unfolding in Latin America.

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

MigrationOctober 19, 202203:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage