Japan: Americans apologize for helping ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn escape

Ex-army green beret Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, appeared in court in Tokyo on Tuesday to apologized for their role in helping ex-Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn flee to his native Lebanon.

Ghosn had led Nissan for two decades when he was arrested in November of 2018 on charges of financial fraud.

He was accused of under-reporting his future compensation and breach of trust for using company money for personal gain.

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves Tokyo's Detention Center on bail before becoming a fugitive from justice

What happened in court?

Surrounded by two guards, the Taylor were brought into the Tokyo District Court where they appeared in handcuffs. Father and son bowed before the judges and held back tears.

Michael Taylor told the court: "I deeply regret my actions and sincerely apologize for causing difficulties for the judicial process and for the Japanese people. I'm sorry."

"I didn't know much about Japan. All I know is that the Japanese are the friendliest people I've ever bumped into," he added.

His son Peter told the court, "After more than 400 days in jail, I have had a lot of time to reflect. I take full responsibility and deeply apologize. I am sorry."

Prosecutors allege the duo received payments totally $1.3 million (€1.09 million) for their efforts and an additional $500,000 (€420,000) for legal fees through a series of bank transfers and bitcoin payments.

Michael Taylor asked that he be permitted to return to the US to see his elderly disabled father. The Taylors face three years in prison in Japan. Remorse is critical to lenient sentences in Japan.

What role did they play?

In December 2019, the Taylors assisted Ghosn in escaping Japan — hiding him in a box for musical equipment aboard a private jet.

With the Taylors' help, Ghosn flew from western Japan's Kansai airport to Lebanon with a stopover in Turkey.

The US extradited the Taylors in March of this year from the US state of Massachusetts for their role in rendering Ghosn an international fugitive. Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan.

A US prosecutor involved in the case called the plot, which was hugely embarrassing for Japan, "one of the most brazen and well-orchestrated escape acts in recent history."

What was their connection to Ghosn?

The Taylors became involved through Michael Taylor's wife's family connections to Carlos Ghosn.

Michael said he felt bad for Ghosn and his wife Carol,e who alleged Ghosn was interrogated and tortured in solitary confinement and faced up to 15 years if convicted.

In Japan, it is standard practice for suspects to be interrogated without a lawyer present following arrest. Michael said he felt sorry for Ghosn and his wife and agreed to take the case up as a result.

In court, Michael Taylor conceded the prosecutor who questioned him after his arrest was "respectable and honorable." Neither father nor son were granted bail.

Another suspected accomplice, Greg Kelly, is currently on trial as well with a verdict anticipated later this year. The US-American is a former colleague of Ghosn's who stands accused of helping him hide financial malfeasance at Nissan. Kelly maintains his innocence.

ar/rs (AFP, AP, Reuters)