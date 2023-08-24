Jakarta ranked as one of the world's most polluted cities

Nature and EnvironmentIndonesiaJakarta ranked as one of the world's most polluted citiesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndonesiaPrita Kusuma08/24/2023August 24, 2023Indonesia's capital Jakarta has been battling with poor air quality for years. The government blames the weather and cars. But experts also point to the industry and coal-fired power plants that surround the megacity of 10.5 million people.https://p.dw.com/p/4VXjmAdvertisement