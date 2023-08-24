  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Fukushima
Bundesliga
Nature and EnvironmentIndonesia

Jakarta ranked as one of the world's most polluted cities

Prita Kusuma
August 24, 2023

Indonesia's capital Jakarta has been battling with poor air quality for years. The government blames the weather and cars. But experts also point to the industry and coal-fired power plants that surround the megacity of 10.5 million people.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VXjm
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russian authorities say Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a flight that crashed.

Berlin notes 'pattern' after Prigozhin's presumed death

PoliticsAugust 24, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Patients wait in a crowded corridor of a Nigerian hospital.

Why are medical professionals leaving Nigeria?

Why are medical professionals leaving Nigeria?

SocietyAugust 24, 202302:55 min
More from Africa

Asia

Srettha Thavisin in a blue suit greets supporters

Thailand: What lies ahead for the new government?

Thailand: What lies ahead for the new government?

PoliticsAugust 23, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

A Preussen Münster player battles a Hamburg opponent for the ball

The Bundesliga: How it all started 6 decades ago

The Bundesliga: How it all started 6 decades ago

SoccerAugust 24, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Russland Bekanntgabe Rückzug Cherson Sergei Surovikin

Sergei Surovikin: 'General Armageddon' gets stood down

Sergei Surovikin: 'General Armageddon' gets stood down

PoliticsAugust 23, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Ethiopian migrants run from Yemen towards the border with Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia: Are the killings of Ethiopians systematic?

Saudi Arabia: Are the killings of Ethiopians systematic?

PoliticsAugust 23, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Smiling, former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally

US: Donald Trump's popularity soars despite indictment

US: Donald Trump's popularity soars despite indictment

PoliticsAugust 23, 202302:51 min
More from North America

Latin America

A picture of an oilplatform operated by Brazil's Petrobras copany in the bay of Guanabara near Rio de Janeiro

Brazil looks to gain from Russia's war in Ukraine

Brazil looks to gain from Russia's war in Ukraine

BusinessAugust 22, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage