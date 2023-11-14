  1. Skip to content
A gray-haired man (Jacek Lepiarz) stands in front of bookcases full of books
DW correspondent Jacek LepiarzImage: Privat

Jacek Lepiarz

Warsaw-based correspondent who reports on politics, history and culture in Poland and on German-Polish relations

Jacek Lepiarz has been working as a journalist for German and Polish media for several decades. He knows both countries inside out and what binds them together.

Jacek has been working for Deutsche Welle since 2018, initially in Berlin and since 2020 as a correspondent in the Polish capital, Warsaw.

Jacek studied German, Applied Linguistics and History in Warsaw and worked for the Warsaw Studio of the German broadcaster ARD and in the German Press Agency's (dpa) correspondents' office for Poland in the 1990s.

He has twice worked as the Berlin correspondent for the Polish Press Agency (PAP), once from 1999 to 2007 and then again from 2013 to 2017. He was head of dpa's Warsaw office from 2008 to 2011.

In 2019, Jacek was the first foreign journalist to receive the renowned Prize of the Federal Press Conference. 

Featured stories by Jacek Lepiarz

