 Ivana Trump: Ex-US president announces death of first wife

News

Ivana Trump: Ex-US president announces death of first wife

Former US President Donald Trump announced on social media that his former wife Ivana Trump had died, saying she led "an inspirational life."

DW News Breaking

Former US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday the death of his first wife, Ivana Trump.

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,'' Trump posted on Truth Social.

"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!''

More to come...

