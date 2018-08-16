Italy opens probe into operator of collapsed Genoa bridge

The Italian government on Thursday opened an investigation into the company responsible for the operation of a major bridge that collapsed in the city of Genoa, killing at least 38 people.

A section of the Morandi Bridge spanning about 100 meters fell through on Tuesday during lunchtime traffic, causing dozens of vehicles to drop some 50 meters.

The firm at the center of the crisis, Autostrade per l'Italia, is 90 percent owned by international motorway operator Atlantia.

Prosecutors have focused their investigation on possible design flaws or inadequate maintenance of the bridge that opened in 1967 but have not publicly identified a cause.

The Italian government said Autostrade per l'Italia could face a hefty fine or lose its concession over the incident.

Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline Cars plunge into void A 100-meter section of Genoa's Morandi Bridge collapsed on Tuesday morning amid torrential downpours and violent storms. At least 35 cars and heavy vehicles are believed to have been on the section when it caved in, causing them to plunge some 45 meters into the void below.

Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline Italy's busy motorway viaduct The bridge over the northwestern port city was one of Italy's main viaducts, connecting the A10 motorway towards France and the A7 up to Milan. The incident also took place on the eve of Ferragosto, a major Italian holiday, meaning traffic was likely to have been busier than usual.

Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline Rescuers scramble to find survivors Less than an hour after the collapse, authorities had already indicated the number victims was likely to be in the dozens. Italy's transport minister, Danilo Toninelli, said the bridge collapse appeared to be an "immense tragedy." International leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's Emmanuel Macron, paid tribute to the victims.

Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline Rescue efforts continue through the night Rescue workers continued to scour the rubble and wreckage through the night with the hope of finding more survivors. Alongside firefighters and emergency services, another 1,000 locals volunteered to help in the rescue efforts. According to the Interior Ministry, as many as 16 survivors were found wounded beneath the rubble, including 12 in serious condition.

Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline Death toll rises By Wednesday morning, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said the death toll in the collapse had risen to 35, including three children aged eight, 12 and 13 years old. Officials also warned that the number of dead was likely to rise further, as rescue workers began moving the largest pieces of debris.

Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline Tragedy spurs political fallout Italy's Giuseppe Conte interrupted his holiday to visit the scene of the collapse. While Conte reserved his words to praise the rescue workers, his ministers started pointing fingers. Transport Minister Toninelli said the company managing Italy's highways would have its contract revoked. However, his 5Star Movement party has been criticized for downplaying the need for infrastructure investments.

Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline Cause of collapse still unknown While the precise reason behind the disaster is still unknown, investigators believe it was potentially caused by a lightning strike, an engineering failure or corrosion. Italy's CNR civil engineering society has warned that the lifespan of bridges built during the 1950s and 60s was only about 50 years. The Morandi Bridge had been in use for more than five decades.

Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline Apartment buildings in danger Toninelli, who is also minister of infrastructure, has said the apartment buildings standing almost under or next to the bridge might have to be demolished. Some 630 people living in the apartment buildings have been evacuated. Toninelli said on Facebook that lodgings would be found for them.



Bridge due for repairs

A €20 million ($22.7 million) project to upgrade the bridge's safety had been approved before the collapse on Tuesday, with public bids to be submitted by September.

According to the business daily Il Sole 24 Ore, the improvement work involved two weight-bearing columns that support the bridge — including one that collapsed on Tuesday.

The Italian CNR civil engineering society also called for an ambitious plan to repair or replace tens of thousands of Italian bridges and viaducts built in the 1950s and 1960s, citing a number of collapses in recent years, not all fatal.

Factors that may have had the potential to contribute to the collapse of the Morandi Bridge include poor maintenance, design or wear and tear from weather and traffic that surpassed what the bridge was originally built to sustain.

The bridge was designed to be used for about 50 years but bridges can last longer than their given timeframe with adequate maintenance and repairs. The environment the bridge is in also plays a major role.

The CNR civil engineering society said structures as old as the Morandi Bridge had surpassed their lifespans.

