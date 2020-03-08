Italy imposes region-wide coronavirus quarantine in Lombardy

The Italian government on Sunday enacted sweeping measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, imposing restrictions on mobility and assembly in the Lombardy region and nearby provinces, including the cities of Milan, Venice and Modena.

The government decree said Lombardy region's population of 10 million should avoid movement within the region except in cases of "proven occupational needs," such as medical staff, or health reasons.

Other areas targeted by the measures include the provinces of Alessandria, Asti, Modena, Padua, Parma, Piacenza, Pesaro and Urbino, Reggio Emilia, Rimini, Treviso and Venice.

Read more: Coronavirus hits heart of Italy's economy

Sweeping measures

The decree instructed businesses to implement smart working processes to allow employees to work from home. All schools, museums, night clubs, gyms and swimming pools are to be closed. Civil and religious ceremonies, including funerals, are to be suspended.

Bars and restaurants would be permitted to open from 06:00 to 18:00 local time (0500 to 1700 UTC) as long as they could ensure a minimum distance of 1 meter (3 feet, 3 inches) between clients.

The measures are to remain in place until April 3.

Read more: Coronavirus cripples tourism in Europe

Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web? Does rinsing your nose with saline protect you? According to the World Health Organization, there is no evidence to support claims that a saline solution will "kill” the virus and protect you.

Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web? Will gargling mouthwash prevent an infection? Certain brands of mouthwash may eliminate particular microbes from your saliva for a few minutes, but, according to the WHO, this does not protect you from the new coronavirus.

Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web? Can eating garlic help? This dubious claim has been spreading like wildfire across social media. Though it is possible that garlic may have some antimicrobial properties, there is no evidence to suggest from the current coronavirus outbreak that eating this bulb will protect people from the virus.

Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web? Can pets spread COVID-19? There is no evidence to suggest pets, such as cats and dogs, can be infected or transmit the coronavirus. Regularly washing your hands with soap and water after touching your beloved moggy or pooch will help stop the spread of bacteria that they commonly carry, such as E. coli and salmonella.

Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web? Can the corona virus be transmitted via air mail? People receiving parcels from China are not at risk of contracting the new coronavirus, as the virus does not survive long on objects. Due to the poor survivability of the coronavirus on surfaces, there is a very low risk of spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks.

Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web? Is there a vaccine yet? The new coronavirus needs its own vaccine. Pneumonia vaccines such as the pneumococcal and the Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib) vaccine will not protect you against the coronavirus.

Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web? Do bleach products protect you? Bleach/chlorine-based disinfectants, solvents, 75% ethanol, peracetic acid and chloroform can kill the 2019-nCoV on hard surfaces; however, they have little or no impact if you put them on your skin.

Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web? Avoid direct contact! To avoid a coronavirus infection, always cook raw foods thoroughly. It is also advisable to avoid direct contact with people who are sick.

Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web? Keep your hands clean! Frequently washing your hands with soap and water can help prevent an infection. You can also use an alcohol-based sanitizing gel instead. If you have to cough or sneeze, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your elbow. If you have contracted the disease without knowing it, coughing or sneezing in this manner might help to reduce the spread. Author: Jessie Wingard



'We will win'

The measures come on the heels of a major surge in new cases of the novel coronavirus in Italy, one of the hardest-hit countries outside of epicenter China.

Civil Protection Agency chief Angelo Borrelli said the number of cases in Italy reached 5,883 on Saturday. Borrelli urged citizens to adhere to public health recommendations, including routinely washing one's hands.

"We will win this battle if our citizens adopt a responsible attitude and change their way of living," said Borrelli.

The coronavirus death toll in Italy had risen to 233, he added. Those who died due to complications from contracting the virus were on average above the age of 80, predominantly male and had two or more underlying health issues.

Read more: Coronavirus in Germany: Health care system under pressure

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 00:36 'False hope to say virus disappears in summer'

ls/sms (AFP, Reuters, dpa)