Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns after governing coalition unravels

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi tendered his resignation on Thursday while meeting with President Sergio Mattarella, as efforts to save Italy's unity government faltered following a failed confidence vote in the Senate.

He announced his intention to resign earlier in the day during an address to Italian Parliament.

What is expected now?

Mattarella is now expected to announce new elections, which will likely take place in the fall. Mattarella asked Draghi to stay on for now as the head of a caretaker government.

Draghi attempted to resign last week, after the populist 5-Star Movement refused to support him in a confidence vote. Mattarella refused his resignation, however, with Draghi attempting to form a broad unity government one last time.

On Wednesday, Draghi said he was willing to stay on during remarks to the Italian Senate. He appealed to 5-Star and other parties to get behind him in a "new pact," citing challenges such as the war in Ukraine and inflation.

The 5-Star Movement were the largest vote-getters in the 2018 election. Draghi would have been able to form a government without their participation, but he has vowed to govern the widest possible coalition.

The 5-Star Movement has called on Draghi to adopt its platform on issues such as tax credits and the minimum wage. The party said after Draghi's address on Wednesday that they were not satisfied with his appeals to stay in the coalition.

At the same time, the right-wing League and Forza Italia parties ruled out a governing coalition with 5-Star, further complicating efforts to rebuild a government.

Draghi seen as stable leader by Italian public

Draghi remains a popular leader with much of the Italian public. Following his first resignation last week, political and business leaders, doctors' associations and ordinary Italian citizens urged Draghi to stay on for the sake of stability.

Draghi first became Italy's prime minister in February 2021, and navigated the country through the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, he was the head of the European Central Bank from 2011 to 2019, during which he dealt with the eurozone crisis.

