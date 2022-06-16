 Italian doctor makes house calls on horseback | Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People | DW | 23.06.2022

Focus on Europe

Italian doctor makes house calls on horseback

On the countryside of Italy's piedmont region, a doctor visits patients on horseback. He carries his gear in his saddlebag.

Watch video 04:34

