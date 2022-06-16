Italian doctor makes house calls on horseback

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
On the countryside of Italy's piedmont region, a doctor visits patients on horseback. He carries his gear in his saddlebag.
Reports of COVID-19 vaccines causing lethal side effects have been making headlines. DW looked into reports from several countries.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version