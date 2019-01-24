Italian Alps: Fatalities in plane-helicopter collision above glacier

Five people were killed Friday when a helicopter and a light tourist aircraft crashed mid-air in the northwestern Italian Alps, mountain rescue officials said.

Alpine rescue corps spokesman Walter Milan said the collision happened happened at an altitude of about 3,000 meters (9,845 feet) over the Rutor glacier in the Aosta Valley, near the French border.

"Five dead ascertained," the National Alpine Cliff and Cave Rescue Corps (CNSAS) tweeted. It said two helicopters had been dispatched to the scene, along with a team of doctors and firefighters with metal-cutting equipment.

La Repubblica newspaper reported that two people, one from France and one from Switzerland, were flown to hospital with injuries.

Read more: Climate change, mass tourism threaten Alps

The crash happened above the Rutor glacier near the French border

It was not clear how the crash happened or who was on board the two aircraft.

The Rutor glacier covers nine square kilometers (3 ½ square miles) and in winter is popular with "heli-skiers," who use helicopters to reach off-piste peaks.

nm/msh (AFP, dpa)