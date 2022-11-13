Israel's president taps Netanyahu to lead a new government

Israel's President Isaac Herzog has tapped former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government. The long-serving leader's Likud Party came out on top in parliamentary elections earlier this month.

One year out of the prime minister's seat, Benjamin Netanyahu is inching ever closer to resuming his role in Israel's top job after he was tapped Sunday to form a new government.

Netanyahu, widely known by the nickname "Bibi," now has six weeks to try to form a government.

At a ceremony in Jerusalem, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said, "I have decided to assign to you, Benjamin Netanyahu, the task of forming a government."

Elections earlier this month delivered a clear victory to Netanyahu and his far-right allies, putting an end to one of the country's most ideologically diverse, though short-lived governments during the past year.

Netanyahu is expected to emerge from coalition talks with 64 seats in his camp in the 120-seat Knesset.

What is the next government set to look like?

Israel's next government is expected to be the most right-wing government ever formed in the country. Netanyahu is expected to enter a coalition with his ultra-Orthodox and far-right nationalist allies, which have also performed well.

Netanyahu is expected to try and quickly wrap up negotiations over forming a new government, but critical ministries like finance and defense could become contentious as new coalition partners seek to draw on their rising power and control these portfolios.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, once considered an extremist in Israeli politics, wants to expel Arab lawmakers. His far-right Religious Zionism Party won 14 seats, making him a key ally of Netanyahu in the incoming government.

Ben-Gvir has been repeatedly convicted of incitement and terrorism charges but has positioned himself as a law-and-order candidate seeking control of the public security ministry that oversees the police.

With police overseeing key historic sites in Jerusalem, his appointment could trigger unrest among the Palestinian population.

The leader of the Religious Zionism Party, Bezalel Smotrich, hopes to head the defense ministry. A Jewish settler in the West Bank, Smotrich supports annexing Palestinian territories.

Both appointments have triggered concern in the US, a key strategic ally for Israel, and the Palestinian population over the incoming government's hard right turn and the possibility of human rights violations or open conflict.

Netanyahu was toppled last year by a diverse coalition of eight parties united in their dislike for him but incapable of compromise among themselves, leading to the coalition's collapse.

What are the corruption charges Netanyahu faces?

Netanyahu's return to power comes after five elections in under four years. Most of those elections functionally served as referenda on his fitness to serve while facing trial on corruption charges. He is facing charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes stemming from a series of scandals involving media bosses and business elites.

The likely coalition partners are expected to support Netanyahu's legal reforms in an effort to weaken the Supreme Court. Doing so could effectively render moot Netanyahu's legal troubles.

