Israel's ambassador to Germany warns of soaring antisemitism

Since the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, antisemitic crimes in Germany have increased dramatically. Israel's ambassador has warned of 'fear' among Jews in Germany.

Israel's ambassador Ron Prosor on Friday called for a stronger response to growing antisemitism in Germany.

Since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, the number of antisemitic crimes in Germany has risen sharply. The Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) recorded more than 1,100 antisemitic offenses up to 21 December alone.

"The fact that Jews are afraid to wear a kippa on the street or speak on their cellphones in Hebrew, that simply cannot be. We have to wake up," he told news agency DPA.

"People who are afraid to take their children to school if the school is not protected: these are conditions that are not normal," warned Prosor. "The fear is really there."

The rise in crimes since October, which were mainly damage to property and incitement to hatred, is a steep rise from the previous three quarters of this year, with 558 antisemitic crimes registered in the first quarter, 609 in the second and 540 in the third.

'We have to wake up' — Israel's ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor Image: DW

'Close educational gaps on Israel'

Prosor emphasized that the rise in antisemitism is not purely a German problem but that Germany has a special responsibility to properly address the development.

"In Germany, it is even more important to change that," he said. "When Molotov cocktails are thrown to set fire to synagogues, then you can't just react with words, you have to do something practical."

Prosor called for gaps in education about Israel to be closed and for action to be taken in schools, adding that the increased security measures to keep Jews safe should not be considered normal.

"We have a real problem with young people. The younger people are, the more alienated they are towards Israel," he said. "We need to provide better education about Israel, for example in schools."

"We have to ask ourselves in which reality, in which society and in which country we actually want to live," Prosor said.

"In a country where police officers have to protect kindergartens? In a country where Jewish schools have to be protected day and night? In a country where Stars of David are sprayed on houses where Jews live?" he asked. "This cannot be considered normal."

