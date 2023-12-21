Germany: Ulm synagogue arson trial begins

A 47-year-old man is on trial over an arson attack on the synagogue in the southern German city of Ulm in 2021. The attack is thought to have been motivated by antisemitism.

A 47-year-old Turkish man who is alleged to have carried out an arson attack on a synagogue in Ulm more than two years ago went on trial at the district court in the southern city on Thursday.

Prosecutors in the nearby city of Stuttgart believe that the crime in June 2021 was motivated by antisemitic sentiment.

What were the circumstances of the attack?

The man is alleged to have poured gasoline alongside a wall of the synagogue and then to have set it on fire.

The conflagration left burn marks on the facade and covered a window with soot.

No one was in the building at the time.

The man fled to Turkey following his crime but was arrested at the start of July when he returned to Germany.

The trial is expected to finish in January.

Calls for more protection

At the time, politicians condemned the attack and called for better protection of Jewish sites.

Antisemitic crimes have been increasing in Germany in recent years. The ongoing war between Israel and the militant Islamist group Hamas has led to an added upsurge in such crimes in the past few months.

