Israelis consider how safe they are in their country

Fanny Facsar
October 21, 2023

The Hamas terror attacks have prompted a small number of Israelis to think about leaving the country, wondering about their safety and despairing at their government's apparent inability to protect them. DW's Fanny Facsar reports from Tel Aviv.

https://p.dw.com/p/4XqtT