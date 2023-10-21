Israelis consider how safe they are in their country

ConflictsIsraelIsraelis consider how safe they are in their country To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsIsraelFanny Facsar10/21/2023October 21, 2023The Hamas terror attacks have prompted a small number of Israelis to think about leaving the country, wondering about their safety and despairing at their government's apparent inability to protect them. DW's Fanny Facsar reports from Tel Aviv. https://p.dw.com/p/4XqtTAdvertisement