Israeli-linked tanker hit by 'projectile' off Oman

The oil tanker off the coast of Oman, but no one was hurt or injured during the incident. US and Israeli officials said Iran was likely behind the attack.

An oil tanker was struck by a suspected drone off the coast of Oman, officials said on Wednesday.

The Liberian-flagged tanker is a vessel of Eastern Pacific Shipping, a Singapore-based shipping company owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer.

The Pacific Zircon, as the tanker is called, was "hit by a projectile approximately 150 miles off the coast of Oman... on 15 November," the Eastern Pacific Shipping company said in a statement.

The Gulf of Oman is one of the most important shipping routes for the world's oil supply.

There were no reports of casualties.

Israel, US accuse Iran

Israel later on Wednesday accused Iran of launching a drone attack on the oil tanker.

An Israeli official told DPA news agency that the attack was "part of Iranian efforts to destabilize the region," calling it a "provocation" linked to the World Cup in Qatar.

The US accused on Wednesday Iran of being responsible for the attack.

"Upon review of the available information, we are confident that Iran likely conducted this attack using a UAV, a lethal capability it is increasingly employing directly and via its proxies throughout the Middle East and proliferating to Russia for use in Ukraine," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a White House statement.

Image: U.S. Navy/AP Photo/picture alliance

Sullivan condemned the attack and stressed that it was unjustifiable. He vowed that the US, alongside partners, would work on holding Iran responsible as well as responding "through appropriate means."

"This action further threatens freedom of navigation through this crucial waterway, international shipping and commerce, and the lives of those on the vessels involved," Sullivan said.

Iranian news website Nournews, considered to be close to the country's Supreme National Security Council, later accused Israel of carrying out the attack.

rm, rmt, los/fb (dpa, AP, AFP, Reuters)