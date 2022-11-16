  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
G20 (Group of 20)
FIFA World Cup
oil tanker off the coast of Oman (symbolic image)
The oil tanker was passing through the Gulf of Oman, an important route for oil suppliesImage: Jon Gambrell/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsOman

Israeli-linked tanker hit by 'projectile' off Oman

11 hours ago

The oil tanker off the coast of Oman, but no one was hurt or injured during the incident. US and Israeli officials said Iran was likely behind the attack.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JalG

An oil tanker was struck by a suspected drone off the coast of Oman, officials said on Wednesday.

The Liberian-flagged tanker is a vessel of Eastern Pacific Shipping, a Singapore-based shipping company owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer. 

The Pacific Zircon, as the tanker is called, was "hit by a projectile approximately 150 miles off the coast of Oman... on 15 November," the Eastern Pacific Shipping company said in a statement.

The Gulf of Oman is one of the most important shipping routes for the world's oil supply. 

There were no reports of casualties. 

Israel, US accuse Iran

Israel later on Wednesday accused Iran of launching a drone attack on the oil tanker.

An Israeli official told DPA news agency that the attack was "part of Iranian efforts to destabilize the region," calling it a "provocation" linked to the World Cup in Qatar.

The US accused on Wednesday Iran of being responsible for the attack. 

"Upon review of the available information, we are confident that Iran likely conducted this attack using a UAV, a lethal capability it is increasingly employing directly and via its proxies throughout the Middle East and proliferating to Russia for use in Ukraine," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a White House statement.

This photo released by the U.S. Navy, shows Guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) as it transfers control of a stateless fishing vessel to the Yemen Coast Guard, in the Gulf of Oman, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.
The Gulf of Oman is one of the most important shipping routes for the world's oil supplyImage: U.S. Navy/AP Photo/picture alliance

Sullivan condemned the attack and stressed that it was unjustifiable. He vowed that the US, alongside partners, would work on holding Iran responsible as well as responding "through appropriate means."

"This action further threatens freedom of navigation through this crucial waterway, international shipping and commerce, and the lives of those on the vessels involved," Sullivan said.

Iranian news website Nournews, considered to be close to the country's Supreme National Security Council, later accused Israel of carrying out the attack.

rm, rmt, los/fb (dpa, AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy (L) transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (R) (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, on May 29, 2022.

Iran releases 2 Greek tankers held since May

Iran releases 2 Greek tankers held since May

The two ships were seized in retaliation over the US confiscation of a tanker carrying Iranian oil off Greece. The release followed an agreement in Tehran.
Politics4 hours ago
Greek-flagged oil tanker Prudent Warrior pictured sailing through the Bosporus Strait

Iran admits to taking oil from Greek tankers

Iran admits to taking oil from Greek tankers

Tehran has said it took the fuel in retaliation to the earlier seizure of an Iranian vessel. "You stole our oil, we took it back from you," said Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
ConflictsJune 4, 2022
A Greek tanker

Iran says it has seized two Greek tankers in Persian Gulf

Iran says it has seized two Greek tankers in Persian Gulf

Greece has accused Iran of "piracy" after Tehran said it had seized Greek-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf. Days ago, Greece said it would deliver Iranian oil seized from a Russian tanker to Washington.
ConflictsMay 27, 2022
Show more stories
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Rotting fruit and vegetables

Climate-killing food waste addressed at UN talks

Nature and Environment1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Men push boxes in a bagge crate with a ICRC plane in the background

Ethiopia: Tigray starts to receive desperately needed aid

Ethiopia: Tigray starts to receive desperately needed aid

PoliticsNovember 15, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

a Qatari football player, wearing a brown sweater walking past a security staff.

Qatar banks on Pakistani troops for World Cup 2022 security

Qatar banks on Pakistani troops for World Cup 2022 security

Sports6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Berlin election 2021

Berlin state elections declared void

Berlin state elections declared void

Politics11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Pedestrians walk through Istiklal Street in Istanbul, with the street lined with red Turkish flags

Turkish government criticized for bombing response

Turkish government criticized for bombing response

PoliticsNovember 15, 2022
More from Europe

Middle East

Katar WM Stadion Lusail Stadium

Fact check: How many people died for the Qatar World Cup?

Fact check: How many people died for the Qatar World Cup?

Sports10 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Moon in the night sky

Artemis I launch paves way for moon settlement

Artemis I launch paves way for moon settlement

Science13 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

external

Cinema for social cohesion in Venezuela

Cinema for social cohesion in Venezuela

SocietyNovember 11, 202205:22 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage