Israeli-linked tanker hit by 'drone' off Oman

A hole was created in the back of an oil tanker off the coast of Oman, but no one was hurt or injured during the incident. The US said it was "confident" that Iran was likely behind the attack.

An oil tanker was struck by a suspected drone off the coast of Oman, the Associated Press and Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The drone then exploded, the US news agency said, citing a senior military official.

Experts familiar with the incident suggested the drone was Iranian, the media outlets reported. No one was hurt in the incident.

The Liberian-flagged tanker is a vessel of Eastern Pacific Shipping, a Singapore-based shipping company owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer.

The Pacific Zircon, as the tanker is called, was "hit by a projectile approximately 150 miles off the coast of Oman ... on 15 November," the Eastern Pacific Shipping company said in a statement.

The Gulf of Oman is one of the most important shipping routes for the world's oil supply.

US 'confident Iran likely' behind Israeli oil tanker attack

The US accused on Wednesday Iran of being responsible for the attack.

"Upon review of the available information, we are confident that Iran likely conducted this attack using a UAV, a lethal capability it is increasingly employing directly and via its proxies throughout the Middle East and proliferating to Russia for use in Ukraine," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a White House statement.

Sullivan condemned the attack and stressed it was unjustifiable. He vowed that the US, alongside partners, would work on holding Iran responsible as well as responding "through appropriate means."

The Gulf of Oman is one of the most important shipping routes for the world's oil supply Image: U.S. Navy/AP Photo/picture alliance

"This action further threatens freedom of navigation through this crucial waterway, international shipping and commerce, and the lives of those on the vessels involved," Sullivan said.

