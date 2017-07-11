Israeli forces, Gaza militants exchange fire amid rising tensions

Israel launched airstrikes against sites in the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Thursday after militants in the Palestinian enclave fired rockets at Israeli cities, witnesses and security forces said.

The Israeli strikes, which Israel said hit a military post and a tunnel complex used to store chemicals for rocket-engine building, prompted further rocket attacks by the Palestinian militants on Thursday.

Hamas, the Islamist movement that controls the Gaza Strip, said it had fired surface-to-air rockets at Israeli planes. There have been so far no reports of casualties from the Palestinian rocket attacks.

On Tuesday, Israel carried out its first strike on Gaza in months in response to the first rocket since January from the Palestinian enclave.

The rising violence has raised fears of a repeat of last year's 11-day Israel-Gaza war.

Watch video 02:39 Palestinians clash with Israeli police in Jerusalem

Why is violence flaring?

The rising tensions come as the Jewish Passover festival coincides with the Muslim holy month Ramadan, with much violence centered on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, known to Jews as the Temple Mount. The site is considered sacred to both Jews and Muslims.

In late March and early April, 14 people in Israel died in four separate attacks carried out by Palestinians and Israeli Arabs.

In response, Israel carried out raids across the occupied West Bank, making dozens of arrests. More than 20 Palestinians died, including the attackers, and others who took part in clashes with Israeli forces.

On April 15,there was fighting at dawn between Palestinians and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Police say they were forced to take action when Palestinians threw stones at them and toward an adjacent Jewish holy site. Palestinians have accused Israeli police of using excessive force.

More than 150 Palestinians and three Israeli police were wounded in the violence, which has been repeated several times on a smaller scale since then.

On Wednesday, hundreds of Israeli ultra-nationalists marched toward predominantly Palestinian areas around Jerusalem's Old City. The march was seen by Palestinians as a provocative display of Israeli control over the disputed city.

A similar ultra-nationalist march had been due to take place in the Old City last year when Hamas launched a barrage of rockets towards Israel, sparking the 11-day war.

Passover in pictures: Jews observe holiday of deliverance Passover: A freedom celebration Passover, also called Pesach, is one of the major Jewish holidays. The week-long holiday begins at sundown on the first day. It follows the lunar calendar, meaning it takes place every year on different dates, but it usually falls in mid-March or April. It celebrates the liberation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt under the leadership of the Old Testament prophet Moses.

Passover in pictures: Jews observe holiday of deliverance The story of Passover According to the Old Testament, God acted through Moses to demand that the Pharoah free the Israelites. After the ruler initially refused, God sent ten destructive plagues to the Egyptians, including the death of every first-born child. The Israelites were spared this loss by marking their doors with a lamb's blood — in this way, they were "passed over."

Passover in pictures: Jews observe holiday of deliverance Escape through water After the plague of death, Pharoah let the Israelites go, but then changed his mind and chased them down with his army. At the Red Sea, Moses held out his staff, God parted the water, and the Israelites crossed the dry passage before the waters then tumbled down upon the Egyptian army. The scene has inspired many works of film and art, such as this 16th-century work by Lucas Cranach the Elder.

Passover in pictures: Jews observe holiday of deliverance A symbolic dinner Many of the events in the Passover story are symbolically represented in the Passover dinner meal, or seder. The most important seders take place on the first and second nights of the holiday. The Haggadah (above), a text that recounts the Passover story and lays out special blessings, frames the meal. A seder's length can vary greatly depending on the Haggadah used. Sometimes songs are also sung.

Passover in pictures: Jews observe holiday of deliverance The seder plate At the center of the table will be the seder plate — with specific and symbolic foods upon it: a shankbone (for the sacrificed lamb); a hard-boiled egg (life and birth); bitter herbs like horseradish (the bitterness of slavery); a sweet paste called charoset (the mortar in the pyramids); and a leafy green like parsley (hope). A bowl of salt water on the table represents the slaves' tears.

Passover in pictures: Jews observe holiday of deliverance Unleavened bread Matzo, matza or matzoh: No matter how you spell it, one thing remains constant — there's no leavening agent in the thin cracker that is a key part of the seder. It's said that when the Israelites left Egypt, they left in such haste that there was no time to let the dough rise. Many Jews avoid any leavened foods during all of Passover, though there is great variation in how this is observed.

Passover in pictures: Jews observe holiday of deliverance A welcoming meal Ten drops of wine are placed on one's plate for the ten plagues. One is also supposed to drink four cups of wine, representing promises made by God to the Israelites. A glass of wine is also set aside for the prophet Elijah, and many people open their doors to let him in. This gesture is also a symbol of openness — a seder is meant to be an event at which strangers and the needy are welcome.

Passover in pictures: Jews observe holiday of deliverance Diversity of food The meal itself is eaten in the middle of the seder. The foods served can vary greatly depending on what regional culinary traditions they draw from. Whereas Jews from Eastern Europe may have a veal roast, North African Jews may serve a stew similar to a tagine. And Sephardic Jews originating in Spain may make the sweet charoset with dates and dried fruit, abundant in the Mediterranean. Author: Cristina Burack



