Israel: Police restrict banned far-right Jerusalem march

A Jewish Israeli ultra-nationalist group said on Wednesday that it was planning on going ahead with a flag-waving march through predominantly Palestinian parts of Jerusalem despite a police ban.

However, later in the day, it appeared that police had blocked the protest by setting up large barricades around the walls to the Old City area.

The march — a repeat of an earlier event which was one of the triggers for the 11-day war last year between Israel and Hamas — had been set to pass by Old City and then go down to Damascus Gate, the epicenter of last year's unrest.

"At this stage the police are not approving the protest march under the requested layout," Israeli police had said ahead of the march.

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he barred Member of the Knesset Itamar Ben Gvir — an ultra-nationalist — from attending the rally. "I don't intend to allow petty politics to endanger human lives," Bennett said.

Jerusalem's flashpoint site

The proposed march, and its ban, come as tensions rise in Jerusalem between Muslim and Jewish residents.

Several people have been injured in recent days after Israeli security forces responded by firing sponge-tipped plastic projectiles against Palestinian protesters throwing rocks.

The scenes took place at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the third holiest site in Islam. The area, which is under Palestinian authority but Israeli security, is known to Jews as the Temple Mount, the holiest site in Judaism.

Militant Palestinian organizations from Gaza warned that they had "their finger on the trigger" in regards to possible outbreaks of violence during the ultra-nationalist march, which they consider a provocation.

Tensions on the rise

A similar march last year also came during heightened tensions when Israeli authorities were trying to kick out a Palestinian family from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in east Jerusalem.

In response, Hamas began to fire rockets into Israel, which responded with a series of bombardments within the densely packed Gaza strip. The war killed over 250 Palestinians while 14 people in Israel were also killed.

Similar to last year, tensions began to rise during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

On Tuesday, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said they had launched a strike on the Gaza Strip in response to an attempted attack the previous day.

The Israeli ultra-nationalist group framed their march as a protest against a spate of terrorist attacks in Israel that killed more than ten people.

