Israeli army strikes West Bank city of Jenin

The Palestinian Health Ministry said three people had been killed and over a dozen wounded in the attack in the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

The Israeli military said Monday it was hitting targets in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin as part of an "extensive counterterrorism effort." The effort was primarily aimed at a command center the Israeli military said was being used by militant fighters inside a refugee camp beside the city.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that three people were killed as a result of the strikes and 13 injured early on Monday. Three of those wounded were critically injured, according to the ministry.

Escalating tensions

Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp have seen multiple confrontations between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants over past weeks and international observers have expressed concern about an increase in violence in the area. Last month, Israel killed three gunmen near Jenin, in the first drone strike in the West Bank since 2006.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, 147 Palestinians have been killed this year with 23 Israelis killed over the same period.

