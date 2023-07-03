  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
France
ConflictsIsrael

Israeli army strikes West Bank city of Jenin

1 hour ago

The Palestinian Health Ministry said three people had been killed and over a dozen wounded in the attack in the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TKoS
Israeli forces strike West Bank city
The Israeli army said it was targeting a "terrorist stronghold"Image: Mohamad Torokman/REUTERS

The Israeli military said Monday it was hitting targets in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin as part of an "extensive counterterrorism effort." The effort was primarily aimed at a command center the Israeli military said was being used by militant fighters inside a refugee camp beside the city. 

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that three people were killed as a result of the strikes and 13 injured early on Monday. Three of those wounded were critically injured, according to the ministry. 

Israeli forces strike West Bank city of Jenin
Jenin has witnessed several clashes of late as tensions rise in the regionImage: Raneen Sawafta/REUTERS

Escalating tensions

Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp have seen multiple confrontations between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants over past weeks and international observers have expressed concern about an increase in violence in the area. Last month, Israel killed three gunmen near Jenin, in the first drone strike in the West Bank since 2006. 

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, 147 Palestinians have been killed this year with 23 Israelis killed over the same period.

Cycle of violence accelerates in occupied West Bank

jsi/ab (dpa, AFP, Reuters, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A Palestinian woman holds a key during a march to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the ''Nakba'' in Gaza City

What is the Palestinian Nakba and why does it matter?

What is the Palestinian Nakba and why does it matter?

On May 15, Palestinians around the world commemorate 75 years of having lost their homeland. What is the Nakba, how does it tie into the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and why is it still relevant today?
PoliticsMay 15, 2023
ENTR | Moodring Episode One

Can Jews and Arabs be friends? I Moodring Episode 1

Can Jews and Arabs be friends? I Moodring Episode 1

Anti-Semitism in the Arab community, hatred of Arabs among Jews - when it comes to Jewish-Arab dialogue, prejudices often get in the way. In the background of every discussion: the conflict in the Middle East between Israelis and Palestinians. But do two worlds really clash irreconcilably?
SocietyFebruary 14, 202311:47 min
DW Akademie, Training zur Stärkung des Medienpluralismus

Middle East: Fostering gender-sensitive media

Middle East: Fostering gender-sensitive media

To strengthen media pluralism and gender sensitivity in the media, the Palestinian organization TAM – Women Media & Development offered a training for journalists on gender-sensitive and gender-just reporting.
MediaFebruary 7, 20239 images
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine rückt weiter in Richtung Bachmut vor
Live

Ukraine updates: 'Fierce fighting' as Kyiv seeks to advance

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Activists with signs and candles during the sit-in by Amnesty International Italia and Egypt HD for the prisoner of conscience Alaa Abd El Fattah in front of the UK Embassy in Rome.

10 years later: Why are Egyptian human rights ignored?

10 years later: Why are Egyptian human rights ignored?

Politics1 hour ago
More from Africa

Asia

The Police department march during the Republic Day parade at Kasturchand Park on January 26, 2020, in Nagpur, India

India's transgender people demand inclusion in police forces

India's transgender people demand inclusion in police forces

Society21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

An election poster showing the AfD's Hannes Loth

Why is far-right populism so popular in Germany?

Why is far-right populism so popular in Germany?

Politics14 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

The final cover of the Wiener Zeitung print edition

Austria's Wiener Zeitung publishes final print edition

Austria's Wiener Zeitung publishes final print edition

Media17 hours ago02:19 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Members of the Armenian community, including two women, protest holding a yellow sign that reads: We Demand A Report!!!

Jerusalem's Armenian Quarter faces upheaval

Jerusalem's Armenian Quarter faces upheaval

Politics16 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Yellow police tape cordoning off the scene of a shooting, with an ice cream truck in the center of the photo

2 dead after Baltimore shooting

2 dead after Baltimore shooting

Crime14 hours ago01:41 min
More from North America
Go to homepage