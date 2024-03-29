Israeli airstrikes kill dozens in Syria, reports

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said "at least 36 soldiers were killed and dozens wounded" by an Israeli air raid in Aleppo targeting an area near Hezbollah rockets storage facilities.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitoring group, said "at least 36 soldiers were killed and dozens wounded" in the Israeli air raid targeting an area near Hezbollah's rockets storage facilities.

The targeted area is located close to Aleppo's international airport.

Earlier, the Syrian Defense Ministry said the Israeli airstrikes and militant attacks around Aleppo resulted in the death of civilians and military personnel.

The ministry reported that the Israeli airstrikes coincided with drone attacks launched from Idlib and western rural Aleppo by "terrorist organizations."

The ministry did not provide details on the number of casualties or specify whether the deaths resulted from the Israeli airstrikes or the militant groups' attacks.

Since the start of the war in Gaza, Israel and Lebanon-based Hezbollah have regularly traded fire across the border.

On Wednesday, strikes by Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters killed people on both sides of the border raising fear of a wider conflict.

Hezbollah is an Iran-backed Shiite political party and militant group in Lebanon. Hezbollah is considered a terrorist organization by the US, Germany and several Sunni Arab countries, while the EU lists its armed wing as a terrorist group.

