Israeli airstrike hits Latakia: Syrian state media

An Israeli air strike hit the Syrian port city of Latakia early Tuesday, according to Syrian state media.

This is the second reported Israeli air strike to hit Latakia this month. On December 7, Syrian state media said an Israeli strike had hit a goods yard, setting fire to containers and leaving no casualties.

"At around 03:21 AM, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression with several missiles from the direction of the Mediterranean... targeting the container yard in Latakia port," Syrian state news agency SANA cited a military source as saying.

What damage did the strike cause?

According to SANA, the strikes resulted in the death of one Syrian soldier and material damage.

SANA reported that fires had erupted in the port's container storage area.

Syria's state-run Al-Ikhbariyah TV reported damage to a hospital, some residential buildings and shops following the attack.

An unidentified Syrian official told SANA that firefighters had been working to extinguish the flames for nearly an hour after the attack.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the strikes and said it was the 28th attack on Syria since the beginning of this year.

It added that the strikes targeted an air defence site.

sdi/fb (AFP, dpa, Reuters)