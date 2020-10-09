Israel: The Peaceful Village in the Negev

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Whether Jews or Muslims, children and adults of different backgrounds live together peacefully in a little village in the Negev Desert.
ADI Negev was founded by Doron Almog, a former Israeli general who wanted a better society for his disabled son.
Other topics on Global 3000:
Mozambique: National park gold rush
Thousands of gold miners are trying their luck in Chimanimani National Park: the ground is being dug up and mercury poisons the streams. Now the provincial government aims to legalize the mining to regulate more environmental protection. A good idea?
Brazil: Fighting the pandemic with songs
An old tradition, repackaged and successfully marketed: Maria Delgado and her fellow cotton spinners are known for their sheets and tablecloths. But when sales fell in the pandemic they started to add a sung poem as a bonus. Since then, business has boomed and they can hardly keep up.
South Africa: Global Teen
Our Global Teen, Mbali Mbeleko, comes from South Africa. She loves to speak Afrikaans, and wants to become a successful and independent woman.
