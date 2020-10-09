Israel: The Peaceful Village in the Negev

ADI Negev was founded by Doron Almog, a former Israeli general who wanted a better society for his disabled son.

Other topics on Global 3000:

Mozambique: National park gold rush

Thousands of gold miners are trying their luck in Chimanimani National Park: the ground is being dug up and mercury poisons the streams. Now the provincial government aims to legalize the mining to regulate more environmental protection. A good idea?

Brazil: Fighting the pandemic with songs

An old tradition, repackaged and successfully marketed: Maria Delgado and her fellow cotton spinners are known for their sheets and tablecloths. But when sales fell in the pandemic they started to add a sung poem as a bonus. Since then, business has boomed and they can hardly keep up.

South Africa: Global Teen

Our Global Teen, Mbali Mbeleko, comes from South Africa. She loves to speak Afrikaans, and wants to become a successful and independent woman.





