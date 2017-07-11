 Israel: Several killed after shooting attack in Hadera | News | DW | 27.03.2022

News

Israel: Several killed after shooting attack in Hadera

Israeli authorities said gunmen opened fire in the northern city of Hadera, leaving two dead.



Gunmen killed two Israelis in the northern Israeli city of Hadera on Sunday, according to medics and police. 

The two attackers were also shot according to Israeli police. Paramedics say that four people were injured, two seriously, in the incident that took place in the coastal town.

Israel's national emergency services confirmd the deaths of one man and one woman.

In video footage being circulated by Israeli media, two gunmen can be seen opening fire before they themselves are shot.

On Tuesday four people were killed in a knife attack in southern city of Beersheba.

The latest attack comes as US and Arab diplomats meet in Israel's southern Negev region for an unprecedented regional summit.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated...

kb/wd (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)

 

