  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Heat and drought
PoliticsIsrael

Israel: Netanyahu discharged from hospital in good health

1 hour ago

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been discharged from the hospital after being admitted for dehydration. Doctors said he was in good health.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Txu4
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Netanyahu said it's not a good idea to vacation by the Sea of Galilee without wearing a hat and without waterImage: Alberto Pezzali/AP Photo/picture alliance

After a night in the hospital, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, a day after being admitted for dehydration.

The 73-year-old Netanyahu was taken on Saturday with dizziness to Sheba Hospital, near his private residence in coastal Caesarea.

Netanyahu's office said he had spent the day at the Sea of Galilee, a popular vacation spot in northern Israel where temperatures climbed to about 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) amid a stifling country-wide heat wave.

Israel's weekly Cabinet meeting, usually held on Sunday, was postponed to Monday, his office said.

An ambulance outside the emergency entrance to the Sheba Medical Centre
Netanyahu was taken with dizziness to Sheba Hospital, near his private residence in coastal CaesareaImage: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP

Netanyahu is in 'excellent condition'

By late Sunday morning, Netanyahu had "completed a series of tests and is in excellent condition," said Amit Segev, Sheba's head of cardiology.

"Our diagnosis, at the end of all the tests performed, including the laboratory tests, is that the reason for the hospitalisation was dehydration," he said in a video statement.

As part of the cardiological tests, Sheba decided to use "a subcutaneous (implanted) Holter" on Netanyahu to "continue regular monitoring" of his heart, Segev said.

In a video statement on Saturday, a smiling Netanyahu said he had holidayed at the Sea of Galilee on Friday not wearing a hat and without water. "Not a good idea," he said.

Protests against Israel's judicial reform intensify

A controversial leader

Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving leader. He has served multiple terms stretching over 15 years in office. The premier is also standing trial for corruption charges, which he has denied.

His current far-right government, a collection of religious and ultranationalist parties, took office last December. Its proposed judicial overhaul has triggered weekly demonstrations since January.

In October, Netanyahu was hospitalised overnight after feeling ill while observing the Jewish fast of Yom Kippur.

dh/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A satellite shot of the La Palma island with a pillar of smoke visible from space

Spain: Thousands evacuated over La Palma wildfire

Climate8 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Water coming through a hose from a truck is filled up in bottles

South Africa's citizens suffer water crisis

South Africa's citizens suffer water crisis

SocietyJuly 15, 202303:35 min
More from Africa

Asia

A group of men in white robes sitting on the floor

India's Bishnoi 'tree huggers' renew conservation fight

India's Bishnoi 'tree huggers' renew conservation fight

Nature and Environment2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Customers wait outside a Munich food bank

German food banks in crisis

German food banks in crisis

Politics3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A resident sits on a soiled and rusty bed with no sheets and just a blanket in a care home in Romania

Romania: Authorities investigate abuse at care homes

Romania: Authorities investigate abuse at care homes

SocietyJuly 15, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (left) shake hands during a welcome ceremony, in Ankara, Turkey, in June 2022.

Turkey and the Gulf states: A complicated relationship

Turkey and the Gulf states: A complicated relationship

Politics3 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

SAG-AFTRA actors join the Writers Guild of America (WGA) on the picket line outside of Netflix offices in Los Angeles, California

Hollywood actors, writers in biggest strike in 6 decades

Hollywood actors, writers in biggest strike in 6 decades

FilmJuly 15, 202301:58 min
More from North America

Latin America

Belgian blue cattle on a pasture in Wallonia

EU-Mercosur trade deal: A tale of two cattle breeders

EU-Mercosur trade deal: A tale of two cattle breeders

TradeJuly 13, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage