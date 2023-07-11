Israel: Protesters rally after judicial reform vote

Israelis opposed to an overhaul of the legal system have launched nationwide protests after the latest legislative move on the package.

Protests erupted across Israel hours after the country's parliament approved the first reading of a controversial legal reform bill early on Tuesday morning.

Demonstrators took to the streets and blocked highways leading to Jerusalem, Haifa, and Tel Aviv as part of protests against the planned judicial overhaul. Police said at least 40 people have been arrested.

Protest leaders had announced a day of action in anticipation of the parliamentary vote, with dozens of rallies expected nationwide. The reform, proposed by the right-wing government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, would remove ability of the Supreme Court to rule on the "reasonability" of government policies.

Critics also say Netanyahu also has a conflict of interest because he is on trial for charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes, all of which he has denied.

In the Knesset, 64 lawmakers voted for the bill and 56 voted against. Members of Netanyahu's coalition stood and cheered when the vote passed, while opposition politicians shouted "shame."

Netanyahu originally postponed his planned judicial reforms, including one that would give the government more say in appointing judges, in March after weeks of mass protests.

But he revived the plan last month after talks with the opposition to reach a compromise failed, albeit with revisions. One of the most contentious parts of the original bill, which would have empowered parliament to overrule Supreme Court decisions with a simple majority, was removed.

Two more readings are needed before the amendment could come into force, which could happen by the end of the month. Amendments to the bill are also possible during the process in the Knesset.

Protesters gathered outside Israel's parliament, the Knesset, on Monday Image: Mostafa Alkharouf/AA/picture alliance

Protests erupt against the government reform

The vote came amid days of mass protests against the reform, building off demonstrations that shut down parts of the country earlier this year.

Ahead of the debate, some protesters entered the Knesset building and had to be dragged out. Hundreds more demonstrated outside.

Activists had called for a "day of disruption" on Tuesday following the first reading of the bill passing overnight.

According to media reports, the protestors temporarily blocked several roads across the country.

They waved Israeli flags and protest signs saying, "we must stop the destruction of democracy."

Dozens arrested by the Israeli police

Police reported more than 42 arrests nationwide by 11:00 a.m. local time (0800 UTC/GMT) on Tuesday.

Police used water cannons in an attempt to disperse the crowd in Central Tel Aviv, The Times of Israel reported.

Israeli police in a statement said they "authorise the freedom to demonstrate while upholding law and order."

On a central road between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, police used water cannon to clear the road. Image: Ronen Zvulun/REUTERS

Rallies will be held at numerous locations, including Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv.

Protest organizers have also asked motorists to drive extra slowly "to make a statement."

Polls point to mixed public opinion on the plans. One released on Sunday by Israel's public Kan television channel found that around 31% of Israelis supported the judicial reforms, compared to 43% who opposed them.

