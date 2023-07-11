  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
NATO summit
War in Ukraine
Extreme weather
PoliticsIsrael

Israel: Protesters rally after judicial reform vote

18 minutes ago

Israelis opposed to an overhaul of the legal system have launched nationwide protests after the latest legislative move on the package.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ThUh
Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset on Monday
Benjamin Netanyahu has reintroduced his judicial reforms that sparked protests around Israel, with some alterationsImage: Maya Alleruzzo/AP/picture alliance

Protests erupted across Israel hours after the country's parliament approved the first reading of a controversial legal reform bill early on Tuesday morning.

Demonstrators took to the streets and blocked highways leading to Jerusalem, Haifa, and Tel Aviv as part of protests against the planned judicial overhaul. Police said at least 40 people have been arrested.

Protest leaders had announced a day of action in anticipation of the parliamentary vote, with dozens of rallies expected nationwide. The reform, proposed by the right-wing government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, would remove ability of the Supreme Court to rule on the "reasonability" of government policies.

Critics also say Netanyahu also has a conflict of interest because he is on trial for charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes, all of which he has denied.

In the Knesset, 64 lawmakers voted for the bill and 56 voted against. Members of Netanyahu's coalition stood and cheered when the vote passed, while opposition politicians shouted "shame."

Netanyahu originally postponed his planned judicial reforms, including one that would give the government more say in appointing judges, in March after weeks of mass protests.

But he revived the plan last month after talks with the opposition to reach a compromise failed, albeit with revisions. One of the most contentious parts of the original bill, which would have empowered parliament to overrule Supreme Court decisions with a simple majority, was removed. 

Two more readings are needed before the amendment could come into force, which could happen by the end of the month. Amendments to the bill are also possible during the process in the Knesset.

Israelis protesting the government's proposed judicial reforms
Protesters gathered outside Israel's parliament, the Knesset, on MondayImage: Mostafa Alkharouf/AA/picture alliance

Protests erupt against the government reform

The vote came amid days of mass protests against the reform, building off demonstrations that shut down parts of the country earlier this year.

Ahead of the debate, some protesters entered the Knesset building and had to be dragged out. Hundreds more demonstrated outside.

Activists had called for a "day of disruption" on Tuesday following the first reading of the bill passing overnight.

According to media reports, the protestors temporarily blocked several roads across the country.

They waved Israeli flags and protest signs saying, "we must stop the destruction of democracy."

Dozens arrested by the Israeli police

Police reported more than 42 arrests nationwide by 11:00 a.m. local time (0800 UTC/GMT) on Tuesday.

Police used water cannons in an attempt to disperse the crowd in Central Tel Aviv, The Times of Israel reported. 

Israeli police in a statement said they "authorise the freedom to demonstrate while upholding law and order."

People block a highway to Jerusalem
On a central road between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, police used water cannon to clear the road. Image: Ronen Zvulun/REUTERS

Rallies will be held at numerous locations, including Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv.

Protest organizers have also asked motorists to drive extra slowly "to make a statement."

Polls point to mixed public opinion on the plans. One released on Sunday by Israel's public Kan television channel found that around 31% of Israelis supported the judicial reforms, compared to 43% who opposed them.

ara,zc/rt (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

People dressed in costumes holding up protest signs

Israel at 75: A nation more disunited than ever before

Israel at 75: A nation more disunited than ever before

As Israel prepares to mark Independence Day, the country appears to be at a crossroads. A planned judical reform by the far-right government has led to deep divisions.
PoliticsApril 25, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Participants of the NATO Summit including from left, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, U.S. President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, pose for an official family photo in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Live

NATO summit updates: Ukraine support is 'most imminent task'

Conflicts30 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A money changer counts Nigerian naira currency at a bureau de change, in Lagos, Nigeria

African exchange rate: Sliding currencies stoke inflation

African exchange rate: Sliding currencies stoke inflation

Business4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida boarding an aircraft

Japan eyes stronger EU ties as China looms ever larger

Japan eyes stronger EU ties as China looms ever larger

Politics4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Wind turbines behind a coal mine in Germany

How fast is Germany cutting its greenhouse gas emissions?

How fast is Germany cutting its greenhouse gas emissions?

Nature and EnvironmentJuly 10, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Polish President Andrzej Duda (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (center left) attend an ecumenical service in the Catholic cathedral in Lutsk, Ukraine, July 9, 2023

Ukraine, Poland mark 80th anniversary of Volhynia massacre

Ukraine, Poland mark 80th anniversary of Volhynia massacre

History5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

17-century Persian miniature painting showing two men embracing.

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

SocietyJuly 10, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Megan Rapinoe in action for OL Reign in the Challenge Cup

Megan Rapinoe: More than just a footballer

Megan Rapinoe: More than just a footballer

Soccer23 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Patients rest at 2 de Mayo hospital in Lima, Peru,.

What is the Guillain-Barré Syndrome?

What is the Guillain-Barré Syndrome?

Science23 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage