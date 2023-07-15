Israel: Netanyahu taken to hospital, but in 'good condition'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been admitted to the hospital after feeling dizzy, his office said, with initial tests indicating dehydration.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed to the hospital Saturday, where he was assessed to be in "good condition," his office said.

"The prime minister arrived at the Sheba medical center a short while ago," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

He then underwent a medical evaluation at the hospital and initial tests assessed that he was suffering from dehydration.

"The initial examinations showed normal findings," his office added. "The initial evaluation is dehydration."

An ambulance at the entrance to the emergency room of Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer Image: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP

Another statement from his office said the Israeli leader spent Friday enjoying Israel's Sea of Galilee at a time of high summer temperatures.

He felt dizzy, the statement read, and his doctor instructed him to go to Sheba Medical Center, Israel's largest hospital, near the coastal city of Tel Aviv.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid issued a statement wishing Netanyahu a "full recovery and good health."

Isreal is currently in the midst of a heat wave, with temperatures lingering in the mid-30 degrees Celsius (mid-90s in Fahrenheit).

Netanyahu andhis government were sworn in last year. He has been Israel's longest serving leader and is 73 years old.

Netanyahu has generally been in good health, though he was briefly hospitalized last October after feeling unwell during prayerson Yom Kippur.

rm/dj (Reuters, AFP, AP)