Israel-Hamas war: 'The time is now' for truce, Blinken says

05/01/2024 May 1, 2024 Blinken meets hostage families, urges Hamas to accept deal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Hamas to accept a "very strong" cease-fire offer and said returning hostages to their families was a top priority.

The diplomat, who is on his seventh trip to the region since the conflict between Israel and Hamas broke out in October, was greeted outside his Tel Aviv hotel by Israelis waving US flags and chanting, "Thank you, Biden! Thank you, Blinken!"

"There is a very strong proposal on the table right now. Hamas needs to say yes, and needs to get this done," Blinken told the crowd. "We will not rest until everyone — men, women, soldier, civilian, young, old — is back home."

Blinken also met privately with the families of the hostages taken by Hamas militants on October 7, telling them that freeing their loved ones was "at the heart of everything we're trying to do."

Meanwhile, after meeting with Blinken, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid insisted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "doesn't have any political excuse not to move to a deal for the release of the hostages."

"He has a majority in the nation, he has a majority in the Knesset, and if needed, I'll make sure he has a majority in the government," he said on X, formerly Twitter.

Hamas is set to respond to a truce proposal in which Israel would temporarily halt its offensive in Gaza and free Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli hostages.