Israel-Hamas war: Israeli troops push further into Gaza City

US House approves $14.3 billion package for Israel

11/02/2023 November 2, 2023 US House approves $14.3 billion package for Israel

The Republican-led US House of Representatives has passed a bill to provide $14.3 billion (€13.4 billion) in aid to Israel as it wages war against Hamas militants in Gaza.

The 226-196 vote was largely along party lines, with only a dozen Democrats voting in favor of the bill.

The legislation was put forward by new House Speaker Mike Johnson and requires that the emergency aid be offset with cuts in government spending elsewhere.

While it gained favor among conservatives, that approach also turned what would typically be a bipartisan vote into one dividing Democrats and Republicans.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where it is likely to fail.

President Joe Biden has also threatened to veto the bill.

Senate Democrats are backing broader legislation that would include assistance for both Israel and Ukraine.