Germany's Habeck warns antisemitism bears consequences

Germany's vice-chancellor has underlined the country's commitment to the security of the state of Israel. He also condemned a rise in antisemitic incidents and warned some offenders could face deportation.

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck has spoken out emphatically about antisemitism in Germany — and, in particular, an uptick in hate crimes since the Israel-Hamas war began.

In a video posted online, the Green Party politician also warned that there would be consequences for those who exhibit antisemitic hatred.

What the vice chancellor said

Habeck defended Israel's security as an integral part of Germany's existence as a nation and sharply criticized antisemitic tendencies among some Muslims, right-wing extremists and left-wing activists.

He said Germany's responsibility for the Holocaust meant it was essential that Jews should be able to live "freely and safely in Germany, that they never have to be afraid again to show their religion, their culture; but this exact fear is now back."

"Jewish communities warn their members to avoid certain places for their own safety — and this today, here in Germany, almost 80 years after the Holocaust," said Habeck.

He spoke of "painful conversations" with Frankfurt's Jewish community, in which he learned that children were now afraid to go to school and sports clubs or to display their religious affiliation by, for example, wearing the Star of David necklace.

Habeck, who in addition to being vice chancellor is also minister for economic affairs and climate action, said there should be severe consequences for "Israel haters," particularly for supporters of the radical Islamist militant group Hamas in Germany.

Later on Thursday, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser announced a ban on activities by or supporting Hamas and another pro-Palestinian organization accused of antisemitic acts.

Habeck said the burning of Israeli flags during demonstrations and "praising the terror of Hamas" were criminal offenses.

"Anyone who is German will have to answer for this in court. Anyone who is not German also risks their residency status," said Habeck. "Anyone who does not yet hold a residence permit gives cause to be deported."

He appealed to Muslim associations to "clearly distance themselves from antisemitism in order not to undermine their own claim to tolerance."

Jewish leader welcomes words

The Central Council of Jews in Germany President, Josef Schuster, welcomed the video statement, praising it for a "clear commitment to German reason of state," — a term that expresses Germany's commitment to Israel as a fundamental part of Germany's very present-day existence — and for "showing the consequences for those who do not want to accept it."

A survey by a civil society observatory Report Antisemitism found a 240% year-on-year increase in antisemitic incidents in the period from October 7, when Hamas launched its terror attack on Israel, to October 15.

