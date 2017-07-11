Israel extradites sex crime suspect to Australia

Israel on Monday extradited Malka Leifer, a former teacher wanted on child sex abuse charges, to Australia after a six-year legal battle.

Leifer faces as many as 74 abuse charges that she allegedly committed while teaching in Melbourne.

The Israeli-born teacher left Australia in 2008 when the accusations first began to surface.

She maintains her innocence and has been fighting her extradition since 2014.

Israeli media ran photographs of Leifer boarding a plane at Ben Gurion Airport early Monday.

