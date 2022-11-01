Israel election: Exit polls put Netanyahu's party ahead

Exit polls show ex-premier Benjamin Netanyahu's party securing the most seats in parliament. It's Israel's fifth national election since 2019.

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing allies secured an early lead in Israel's latest national election, according to exit polls released on Tuesday night after voting closed.

Exit polls published by Israeli broadcasters showed former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and allied parties close to securing a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.

Exit polls showed a surge in support for the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party, whose top candidate is Itamar Ben-Gvir. Projections put Ben-Gvir's party in third place.

Centrist caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid's bloc was projected to come in at a close second.

The situation could shift, however, as official results begin to come in. A final result is expected later this week.

What to know about the vote

Ex-premier Netanyahu, who is currently on trial for corruption, has been looking to secure a political comeback. He was ousted after 12 years in power by a coalition that Lapid helped form last year.

The coalition brought together eight parties across the political spectrum, including parties from the right and left as well as an independent Arab party. The alliance, however, was short-lived.

Analysts expected a tight race for the 120-member Knesset, Israel's parliament.

In Israel, more popular parties end up needing support from multiple smaller factions to secure a majority.

Despite concerns about election fatigue from voters, turnout was up to its highest level since 1999 8 p.m. local time (1800 GMT).

For Israelis, the election came amid months-long violence in the occupied West Bank. Security and inflation were top in the minds of voters.

Political divide 'doesn't seem to be solved by elections'

Gideon Rahat, a political scientist at the Israel Democracy Institute, told DW that the tight race is indicative of the divided political landscape in Israel.

"It tells us the Israeli politics is highly polarized, almost equally between two camps," Rahat said, adding that elections in the country now are "for political parties, not for people."

The political divide and repeated fresh elections "tells us that we are in in a situation that doesn't seem to be solved through elections," he added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

