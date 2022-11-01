  1. Skip to content
Benjamin Netanyahu speaking while standing on the podium
In order to win, Benjamin Netanyahu's party has sought support from the extreme-right leader Itamar Ben-Gvir.Image: Ariel Schalit/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsIsrael

Israel elections: Netanyahu seeks return to power

34 minutes ago

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopes to make a political comeback with the support of far-right political parties like the Religious Zionism Party.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Iuaa

Israelis on Tuesday began voting for the fifth time in four years after the "change coalition," which saw eight disparate parties come together, was dissolved.

Centrist caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid cast his vote early in the upscale district of Tel Aviv where he lives, telling reporters that the election represented a choice "between the future and the past."

Lapid and his allies helped oust long-serving Benjamin Netanyahu from power. Now Netanyahu and his Likud Party are hoping to make a political comeback.

What is the state of the race?

In this latest election, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is pushing for a comeback with the support of the political far-right in Israel. Last year, Netanyahu's government was ousted after 12 years by a coalition Lapid helped form.

Long an influential voice in Israeli politics and journalism, Lapid preciously served as the finance minister under Netanyahu. He now hopes to stay on as prime minister along with his centrist Yesh Atid party.

Netanyahu, facing corruption charges, has seen many former allies distance themselves from him. In an effort to bolster his chances for victory, Netanyahu has sought support from the far-right leader, Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Israelis are going to the polls yet again

For Israelis, the election campaign comes amid months-long violence in the occupied West Bank. Security and inflation are top in the minds of the electorate.

In Israel, no single party has so far been able to form a government. The parties with more seats in the 120-member Knesset, or Israeli parliament, need support from multiple smaller parties to clinch the 61 seats necessary for a majority.

Who does Netanyahu hope can help him win?

The ultranationalist Religious Zionism Party has seen its popularity rise, according to opinion polls that reflect a rise in support for party co-chair, Itamar Ben-Gvir. The party is likely to become the third-largest in the Knesset, giving some hope to Netanyahu and his backers for his return to power.

Ben-Gvir and fellow far-right leader Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionist Party have been able to lure many away from the traditionally more hawkish that form Likud's traditional base.

mf/ar (Reuters, AFP, AP)

 

