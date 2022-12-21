Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu forms new government

Benjamin Netanyahu who served as the prime minister of Israel from 1996 to 1999 and again from 2009 to 2021, is to return to office.

Israel's veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu has succeeded in forming a right-wing religious government coalition.

"I am informing you that I have been able to establish a government," a statement from Netanyahu's office read on Wednesday, recounting his exchange with President Isaac Herzog.

The statement came less than 30 minutes before Netanyahu's deadline to form a coalition expired.

Leader of the right-wing conservative Likud party, Netanyahu won the majority of seats in parliament in November's election, the country's fifth ballot of its kind in four years.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, the leader of the far-right Religious Zionism party, has been named Public Security Minister, which would allow him control over Israeli police.

Netanyahu's government is expected to be the most right-wing government in Israel's 74-year-history. Wednesday's statement comes after weeks of negotiations with his partners, who still have need to finalize their power-sharing deals with the Likud Party.

Nonetheless, Netanyahu said he intends to complete the process "as soon as possible next week."

A date for the swearing in has yet to be set.

Why was announcing the new government tough?

The announcement followed weeks of tough negotiations with right-wing partners.

Despite the success of meeting his deadline, the country's longest-serving prime minister still needs to navigate a difficult task ahead as he returns to power following stints at the helm between 1996 and 1999 and again from 2009 to 2021.

Netanyahu's far-right and ultra-Orthodox coalition partners' are pushing for changes that could trigger tension with Israeli supporters such as the US, as well as risk increased tensions with the Palestinians.

Sticking points during the government formation included proposed legislation on issues such as planning authority in the West Bank and ministerial control over the police.

