Israel: 3 killed in stabbing attack near Tel Aviv

Israeli police said at least three people were killed Thursday in a knife attack in an Orthodox Jewish town east of Tel Aviv.

At least two others are believed to have suffered serious injuries.

What we know about the attack

The attack took place in the town of Elad, where the majority of its 50,000 residents are members of Israel's ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, known as haredim.

Police said they suspect it was a militant attack and that the perpetrator escaped in a vehicle. Road blocks have been set up in the area and a helicopter was combing the streets.

"The terrorists have not yet been apprehended," added the police.

The attack seemed to have played out at several spots in one area, according to the police.

Local media reports suggested that the attackers had used guns, but police have not confirmed the information.

Alon Rizkan, a first responder, was quoted by the AFP news agency as describing the attack as a "complex scene."

Rizkan identified all of the dead as men in their early 40s.

Attack came on Israel's independence day

The attack came as Israel celebrated its independence day.

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said "the joy of independence day had been interrupted in an instant," condemning the "murderous attack in Elad."

There have been a series of deadly attacks in Israel in recent weeks amid rising tensions between Israelis and Palestinians.

More to follow...

nm/msh (AFP, dpa, AP)