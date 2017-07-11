Islamic State 'Beatle' sentenced to life in prison

A member of the so-called Islamic State (IS) "Beatles" terror cell was sentenced to life in prison by a federal court in the United States on Friday.

El Shafee Elsheikh was found guilty in April of hostage-taking and conspiracy to commit murder and support a terrorist organization.

"The behavior of this defendant can only be described as horrific, barbaric, brutal and of course criminal," US District Court Judge T.S. Ellis said. He sentenced him to eight concurrent life terms.

He was the most notorious and highest-ranking member of IS ever to be convicted in a US Court, prosecutors said.

Terror cell known for beheadings, torture of hostages

Elsheikh, who was born in Sudan and raised in London, was part of the IS cell known as "the Beatles" by their hostages because of their British accents.

The four members of the terror cell were accused of being involved in the murders of American journalists, James Foley and Steven Sotloff, as well as American aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller, among others.

All but Mueller were executed in videotaped beheadings circulated online. Mueller was forced into slavery and raped multiple

times by IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi before she was killed.

Foley's mother, Diane Foley, told Elsheikh on Friday, "hatred truly overwhelmed your humanity.''

Elsheikh did not speak during Friday's hearing. His lawyer, Zachary Deubler, said Elsheikh will appeal his conviction.

This is a developing story, more details will follow.

lo/ sms(AFP, AP, Reuters)