Is the EU failing migrants? | Flipping the Script

May 28, 2024

Recently, the European Parliament adopted a new Asylum and Migration Pact, making migration into member states more difficult. Meanwhile, the situation for many migrants remains dire, with unsafe migration routes, inadequate integration, and a generally hostile climate in many areas. How does the EU treat its migrants?

Flipping The Script

Flipping the Script reverses the roles of typical political debates: Voters discuss while politicians sit in the audience, listen and ask questions. The series tackles issues such as climate change, migration and war.

