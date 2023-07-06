  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate change
Politics

Is Moldova Putin’s next target?

23 minutes ago

In Moldova, DW examines the small democracy’s claim it’s been the target of a Russian plot. Following Ukraine, is the former Soviet republic Vladimir Putin’s next target? Tim Sebastian investigates charges Moscow is undermining its bid join the EU.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SJiF

In this 26-minute report, we dive deep into the geostrategic and political situation in Moldova, speaking with key figures including President Maia Sandu, interior minister Ana Revenco and opposition figures, like Ilan Shor, founder of the pro-Russian Shor party, who fled Moldova to Israel after being convicted of fraud and sentenced to prison. We'll explore the challenges facing the country, the impact of outside interference, and the potential consequences for the region. Can Moldova continue to hold on, or will it become a blueprint for Russian influence beyond Ukraine?

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Conflict Zone (Sendungslogo Composite)

Conflict Zone — Confronting the Powerful

Conflict Zone is DW’s top political interview program. Join us each week as our hosts put tough questions to top guests from around the world. Get beyond the soundbite – enter the Conflict Zone.

Go to show Conflict Zone
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Security forces evacuate local residents from a flooded area after the Kakhovka dam breached

Ukraine updates: Kakhovka dam flooding to immerse more areas

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Return to Angola a 'moral issue' for young heart surgeon

Return to Angola a 'moral issue' for young heart surgeon

Health10 hours ago01:47 min
More from Africa

Asia

The Najiaying Mosque

China's campaign to 'Sinicize' Islam curbs religious freedom

China's campaign to 'Sinicize' Islam curbs religious freedom

Society3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A migrant looks through a fence as others wait in a line to be registered inside a refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia, outside Nicosia, Cyprus

EU asylum policy: Will Germany agree to get tough?

EU asylum policy: Will Germany agree to get tough?

Politics1 hour ago
More from Germany

Europe

Tatsiana Khomich holds up a picture of Maria Kolesnikova

Belarus 'isolates prominent political prisoners'

Belarus 'isolates prominent political prisoners'

Conflicts13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Visitors discover images and models of the Neom project during an expo in Riyadh.

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

Politics9 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Mahnaz Akbari, former commander of the Afghan National Army's Female Tactical Platoon

Future in US uncertain for Afghan women who fought Taliban

Future in US uncertain for Afghan women who fought Taliban

Politics3 hours ago03:00 min
More from North America

Latin America

An Indigenous man in Brazil takes part in a march to protest

Brazil: Indigenous communities fear for property rights

Brazil: Indigenous communities fear for property rights

Business10 hours ago01:49 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage