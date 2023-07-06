Is Moldova Putin’s next target?

In Moldova, DW examines the small democracy’s claim it’s been the target of a Russian plot. Following Ukraine, is the former Soviet republic Vladimir Putin’s next target? Tim Sebastian investigates charges Moscow is undermining its bid join the EU.

In this 26-minute report, we dive deep into the geostrategic and political situation in Moldova, speaking with key figures including President Maia Sandu, interior minister Ana Revenco and opposition figures, like Ilan Shor, founder of the pro-Russian Shor party, who fled Moldova to Israel after being convicted of fraud and sentenced to prison. We'll explore the challenges facing the country, the impact of outside interference, and the potential consequences for the region. Can Moldova continue to hold on, or will it become a blueprint for Russian influence beyond Ukraine?