Is filmmaker David Lynch really pro-Trump?

After statements taken from an interview with The Guardian newspaper made David Lynch appear to endorse President Donald Trump, the renowned filmmaker clarified his position on Tuesday.
"This quote which has traveled around was taken a bit out of context and would need some explaining."
"Unfortunately, if you continue as you have been, you will not have a chance to go down in history as a great president," the Twin Peaks auteur wrote on Facebook.
"This would be very sad it seems for you — and for the country. You are causing suffering and division."
Lynch also wrote that he wished to have a talk with Trump, and urged him to "turn the ship around... toward a bright future for all."
"You can unite the country. Your soul will sing. Under great loving leadership, no one loses — everybody wins," added the filmmaker, who is also famous for being a transcendental meditation practitioner for over 40 years.
"It's something I hope you think about and take to heart. All you need to do is treat all the people as you would like to be treated."
Effective at disrupting the 'thing'
In the interview published in The Guardian on Saturday, the 72-year-old, four-time Oscar winner David Lynch said he couldn't remember who he voted for in the 2016 presidential election but noted that he had voted for Bernie Sanders in the primaries.
Yet, the controversy came when the Eraserhead director said of Trump: "He could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much. No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way."
In the article, the Guardian author Rory Carroll continues: "While Trump may not be doing a good job himself, Lynch thinks, he is opening up a space where other outsiders might. 'Our so-called leaders can't take the country forward, can't get anything done. Like children, they are. Trump has shown all this.'"
Taken in totality, the filmmaker seems to suggest Trump has shaken up the establishment. Yet, the president and other media outlets were quick to frame the director's comments as straightforward praise.
On Monday, President Trump tweeted his approval, linking to an article by the far-right news site Breitbart that mentioned Lynch as "one of the few Hollywood figures to openly express sympathy or admiration toward President Trump since his rise to the Oval Office."
Shortly after tweeting, Trump quipped during a rally with supporters in South Carolina: "There goes his career in Hollywood."
Lynch acquired cult status with underground films including Eraserhead in the 1970s and later works including Blue Velvet (1986) and Mulholland Drive (2001).
In perhaps the most eagerly anticipated television event of the year, Twin Peaks, Lynch's famously surreal noir soap opera about murder in small-town America, returned last year — 26 years after the initial first seasons from the 1990s.
'Dead, wrapped in plastic'
'Dead, wrapped in plastic'
The mystery of "Twin Peaks" starts with the grisly discovery of the body of prom queen Laura Palmer (played by Sheryl Lee). The entire town appears to be traumatized by the loss of the popular high-school girl. But things aren't necessarily what they seem, and underneath Laura Palmer's polished veneer lurks the story of a severely troubled girl, as investigators learn.
'Fire Walk With Me'
'Fire Walk With Me'
The 16-year-old Laura was numbing her pain and problems with drugs, and financing her habit with prostitution and pornography. The sleepy town of Twin Peaks apparently harbors all these secrets and much more, as the series reveals. The dark underbelly of the fictive small town is later explored in even greater depth in the cinematic prequel movie, "Fire Walk With Me" (pictured here).
Secrets behind white picket fences
Secrets behind white picket fences
Things weren't always difficult in Laura Palmer's life, viewers learn. What drove the blonde girl from this sleepy little place in the Pacific Northwest of the US into leading a scandalous double life? As the audience tries to piece her story together, the role of her parents moves into greater focus. Laura's father Leland (Ray Wise) is apparently keeping a dark secret.
A demonic villain
A demonic villain
And then there is Bob - one of the creepiest characters to ever be featured on television. With a spine-chilling stare and a sinister lust for blood, we learn that Bob (Frank Silva) is a demon who uses humans as vessels to feed on their fear. As the series progresses, it is revealed that there is a portal to a shadowy world - the Black Lodge - in Twin Peaks, where such evil spirits dwell.
Donuts, pie and 'damn good coffee'
Donuts, pie and 'damn good coffee'
As if the occult world of Twin Peaks weren't strange enough, FBI Special Agent Dale B. Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan, right) is another surreal character with a series of lovable idiosyncrasies, including less-than-orthodox investigation methods and childlike enthusiasm. Detective Cooper often bonds with Sheriff Harry S. Truman (Michael Ontkean) over donuts and "damn good coffee."
Underage femme fatale
Underage femme fatale
Audrey Horne (Sherilyn Fenn), whose father owns the hotel where Agent Cooper stays, also develops feelings for the dapper FBI man in town to solve the crime. However, as a classmate of Laura Palmer's, Audrey is too young to really be considered a serious love interest for Cooper. The tender exchanges between the two characters nevertheless make for some of the best lines of the show.
Visions of a dark place
Visions of a dark place
The truth about the murder reveals itself to Agent Cooper incrementally, mainly in dreams and visions that offer but glimpses into other worlds like the Black Lodge. By the end of the series, Cooper ventures out into the place where the evil demons of Twin Peaks hide, only to return with a surprise that has kept fans hanging on a cliffhanger for 25 years. Will the new series resolve this?
Ahead of its time
Ahead of its time
Twin Peaks wasn't only visionary in the way it told its narrative, it was ahead of its time through the important social issues it addressed. The series introduced the first transsexual character on television, played by David Duchovny. Fans of the show were quite excited to find out that Duchovny would indeed be returning in the role of Special DEA Agent Denis(e) Bryson in the new season.
David Lynch's stroke of genius
David Lynch's stroke of genius
The show's award-winning director David Lynch has kept all details surrounding the plot of the new "Twin Peaks" series a well-hidden secret, adding massively to the hype that has been building up on social media in anticipation of the relaunch. While some fear that after a quarter century the revival may flop, fans around the world await the start of the new series with great excitement.
Author: Sertan Sanderson
David Lynch, has once said he is "not a political person" and that politics were something he knew little about.
He has expressed contradicting political views in the past, showing for example admiration for former US President Ronald Reagan for carrying "a wind of old Hollywood, of a cowboy," while stating that he had always been a Democrat — adding that he didn't really like them that much because of their anti-smoking rules.
The cult director's comments on Trump had people reacting on social media.
Twitter users have compared Trump to a character straight out of Lynch's surreal films. Graphic novelist Michael Kupperman pointed out that the filmmaker probably sees "everything" in terms of narrative, which makes the disruptive US president an interesting character in storytelling terms.
Twitter users have also made fun of the fact that Trump probably wouldn't have the patience to watch one of the filmmaker's unusually paced works.
Revisit David Lynch's career in photos in the gallery below.
Master magician
Master magician
The 1980s and 90s belonged to David Lynch, the American film director whose influential movies and television series were filmed during those decades. The inimitable mixture of surrealism and expressionism on the big screen boared holes deep into the subconscious of the films' viewers.
'Eraserhead': A shocking debut
'Eraserhead': A shocking debut
Lynch made his cinematic debut in 1977 with his first full-length film, "Eraserhead." A horror film with a soft touch, the movie was a low-budget film for which the money came directly out of Lynch's pocket. A surprising success, "Eraserhead" made the director world famous.
Sympathy for humanity
Sympathy for humanity
Three years later, Lynch took to the big screen to showcase his talents with "The Elephant Man," a sympathetic study in humanity. The black-and-white film told the true story of Joseph Merrick, a man living with a genetic facial deformity in 19th-century London.
A financial disaster
A financial disaster
The sci-fi flick "Dune" is regarded as Lynch's singular misstep. Released in 1984, the high-budget film caved under the combined weight of art, expectations and commerciality. Although many of the film's scenes remain fascinating even today, for the audience at the time of its release, "Dune" proved too awkward.
'Blue Velvet'
'Blue Velvet'
The gripping story of college student Jeffrey Beaumont as told in the movie "Blue Velvet" is perhaps one of Lynch's best-known works. With a minimal budget and an unusual, mysterious story, the film and its previously unknown protagonists resulted in a stylistic masterpiece that wowed moviegoers.
A Golden Palm in Cannes
A Golden Palm in Cannes
In 1990, David Lynch was at the height of his career fame when he released his fifth film, "Wild at Heart," which combines a potent mix of genre elements as it tells the melodramatic story of a couple on the run. Although Lynch brought home a Golden Palm from the Cannes Film Festival, not all critics were sold, with some calling scenes too brutal and speculative.
Lynch's revolution was televised
Lynch's revolution was televised
The end of the 1980s saw Lynch take his talents to the small screen as well as he made his television debut with the series, "Twin Peaks." Developed out of a failed film project, the series proved a huge success on television and is still seen by many as the forerunner for today's love affair with TV series.
Along the 'Lost Highway'
Along the 'Lost Highway'
As Lynch began to dabble in transcendental meditation, his films likewise started to delve deeper into the human psyche. "Lost Highway" was the first of three movies - "Mulholland Drive" and "Inland Empire" followed - to begin the gloomy cinematic journey into the subconscious, a complex undertaking that many film buffs had difficulty following.
'The Straight Story' surprises
'The Straight Story' surprises
"The Straight Story" surprised both critics and the viewing public alike when it was released in 1999. The most atypical Lynch film to date, the slow story follows a farmer as he makes his way through the United States atop a riding lawn mower, a movie that was well received for its humane warmth and quiet humor.
Film legend David Lynch
Film legend David Lynch
As the well-known face of the Transcendental Meditation (TM) community, Lynch travels throughout the US for appears dealing with the topic of meditation. His art - photographs, sketches and paintings alike - has likewise brought him attention at exhibitions around the world.
Author: Jochen Kürten / cat