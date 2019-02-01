 Irish police find weapons hidden in wood near border | News | DW | 02.02.2019

News

Irish police find weapons hidden in wood near border

Irish police have seized weapons hidden in a wooded area near the border with Northern Ireland. Police on both sides of the border have expressed concerns of nationalist attacks if customs posts return after Brexit.

Irish police officer

Police said their investigation into the cache of ammunition found in woods in the Omeath area on the Cooley Peninsula could continue into Saturday.

A very large quantity of ammunition of varying calibre, was found buried in the ground: "During the searches to date Gardai (Irish police) have recovered a substantial quantity of ammunition of varied calibre along with a mortar tube (pending examination by Garda ballistics experts)," the police said in a statement on Friday.

"A Garda operation is currently underway in Co Louth as part of ongoing investigations targeting the activities of dissident Republican groups," police confirmed.

The material found appeared to be "in working order," according to Garda sources. Police requested the assistance of the army's bomb disposal unit. 

Disruption and attacks

There are concerns the weapons were being stored in the Republic for use in Northern Ireland by dissidents aiming to attack security forces and cause disruption.

Two week ago there was a car bomb explosion outside a court house in Derry.  The New IRA claimed to be behind that attack.

On Friday night in Derry, two men were shot in what police described as "paramilitary style attacks."

The Irish border winds hundreds of kilometers through fields, along roads and between houses

Brexit and the border

Gemany's Justice Minister Katarina Barley visited the border area on Friday and emphasized the key importance of an open border to Ireland: "Only when the UK has guaranteed an open border to Ireland, can there be an agreed Brexit," she wrote on Twitter.

With the UK due to leave the EU next month, there are concerns it may depart the bloc without a deal in place. This could mean a return to some form of control stations along the long and winding border between the EU state of Ireland and the UK province of the North.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is trying to alter the draft withdrawal agreement her government negotiated with the European Union, most especially concerning the backstop clause. This is an insurance policy in the Brexit negotiations to ensure the border remains open in the event that the two sides cannot reach an agreement. Under those circumstances, Northern Ireland would remain within the European Union's regulatory and customs arrangements indefinitely.

Watch video 02:35
Now live
02:35 mins.

Ireland: Brexit Border Fears

jm/bw (Reuters, dpa)

